World Pulses Day 2024: Celebrating Nutritional Powerhouses

Hyderabad: Pulses, also known as legumes, play a crucial role in providing nutrition to billions globally. All pulses belong to the leguminoseae family, distinguishing them from legumes like groundnuts and soybeans grown primarily for oil. The United Nations General Assembly declared 2016 as the International Year of Pulses (IYP), emphasising their nutritional and environmental benefits in sustainable food production.

Origins and Recognition: Burkina Faso proposed World Pulses Day to continue the momentum of the IYP and align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The General Assembly officially proclaimed 10 February as World Pulses Day in 2019.

Why Pulses Are Essential Crops?

Nutritional Value: Pulses boost high protein content, serving as an ideal protein source where meat and dairy accessibility is limited. Low in fat and rich in soluble fiber, they aid in cholesterol control and blood sugar management. Health organisations recommend pulses for non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart conditions, and they have shown effectiveness in combating obesity.

Food Security: Farmers benefit from pulses as they can both sell and consume them, ensuring household food security and economic stability.

Environmental Benefits: Pulses' nitrogen-fixing properties enhance soil fertility, promoting farmland productivity. Intercropping and covering crops with pulses support farm biodiversity, soil health, and mitigate climate change by reducing reliance on synthetic fertilisers.

The Global Scenario: Future Challenges and Opportunities

Low and middle-income countries contribute significantly to global pulse production.

The demand-supply gap is widening in South Asia.

Climate change impact studies on pulses are increasing.

Regional studies on specific pulse crops should be a focus for future foresight.

Promoting pulse trade between dryland countries in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa is crucial.

Pulses Production in India: A Closer Look:

Consumption and Benefits: Pulses, consumed as 'Dal', provide affordable plant protein with medicinal properties. By-products are used as dry fodder, and some pulses like Moong contribute to green manure, improving soil health.

Varieties and Cultivation: Major pulses include chickpeas, pigeon peas, moong beans, urad, masur, peas, and various beans. High-productivity regions include Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and others.

India's Global Impact: India exported over 775,000 MT of pulses worth Rs. 5,397.86 crores in 2022-23, with major destinations being Bangladesh, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and Nepal.

Pulses' Role in Indian Diets: Despite the rising trend of non-vegetarian diets, pulses remain a vital protein source for a majority of Indians. The average Indian diet lacks proteins, fruits, and vegetables, emphasising the importance of pulses.

Government Initiatives: The Centre has launched a portal to facilitate the direct purchase of tur dal from registered farmers by NAFED and NCCF. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah aims for India to be self-sufficient in pulses by January 2028, reducing dependence on imports.

This initiative aligns with increased tur production estimates in 2023-24. Farmers are assured fair prices through minimum support price (MSP) or market prices, encouraging domestic pulse production and crop diversification.

World Pulses Day's Global Impact: World Pulses Day, a UN-designated event, emphasises the significance of pulses in global food security. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about their nutritional benefits and supports sustainable food production for enhanced food security and nutrition worldwide.