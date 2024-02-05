Loading...

US President Biden commits support to Bangladesh's economic goals in letter to PM Hasina

By ANI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 8:04 AM IST

US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

US president Joe Biden has extended and solidified USA's support to Bangladesh through his letter to PM Sheikh Hasina. Acknowledging the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership and their joint work towards global security, economic development, climate change and humanitarian support. Sharing the vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Dhaka (Bangladesh): United States President, Joe Biden, wrote a letter to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing his commitment to supporting the country's economic goals. In the letter, Biden conveyed his wish to partner with Bangladesh in their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune, citing the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

The US President also expressed the administration's sincere desire to continue working together on various fronts, including regional and global security, economic development, climate change, energy, global health, and humanitarian aid, particularly for Rohingya refugees. "Dear Madam Prime Minister, As we embark on the next chapter of the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership, I want to convey the sincere desire of my administration to continue our work together on regional and global security, economic development, climate change and energy, global health, humanitarian support, especially for Rohingya refugees, and more. We have a long and successful history of working together to solve problems, and our strong people-to-people ties are the foundation of this relationship" the letter read, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The US President highlighted the long and successful history of collaboration and the strong people-to-people ties as the foundation of the relationship between the two nations.

The United States is committed to supporting Bangladesh's ambitious economic goals and partnering with Bangladesh on our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Biden wrote to Sheikh Hasina. The two leaders met at the G20 Summit in September last year in New Delhi, where they shared a candid moment, taking a selfie at Bharat Mandapam.

