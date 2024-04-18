Singapore's Changi Loses Crown To Hamad International Airport For World's Best Airport 2024

Doha: Doha's Hamad International Airport (HIA) has been crowned the world's best airport at the annual Skytrax Awards, dethroning the 12-time champion, Singapore Changi Airport.

The airport also clinched the title of 'world's best airport shopping' for the second time on the trot and 'best airport in the Middle East' for the tenth consecutive year.

Hamad International has a long history of success, having previously won the title twice, with its last victory in 2022. CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer expressed his delight at the timing of this year's award, coinciding with the airport's milestone 10th year of operations.

"This year, HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations, and we are truly honoured that passengers have voted us the best airport in the world for a third time," said Al Meer.

"Skytrax prestigious awards reflect the dedication of our employees who every day help innovate and maintain our leading position," he added. Following closely behind Singapore's Changi Airport, Seoul Incheon Airport secured third place, with Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports rounding out the top five.

Among the New Zealand airports, Auckland was the sole representative in the top 100 ranking, climbing to 45th place from 51st. It also claimed the fifth spot in the category for Best Airports catering to 5 to 10 million passengers.

These are the world's best airports of 2024, alongside last year's rankings:

1) Doha Hamad

2) Singapore Changi

3) Seoul Incheon

4) Tokyo Haneda

5) Tokyo Narita

6) Paris CDG

7) Dubai

8) Munich

9) Zurich

10) Istanbul

11) Hong Kong

12) Rome Fiumicino

13) Vienna

14) Helsinki-Vantaa

15) Madrid-Barajas

16) Centrair Nagoya

17) Vancouver

18) Kansai

19) Melbourne

20) Copenhagen