'Not Goldy Brar': US Police Scraps Reports on Canada-Based Gangster's Death

Hyderabad: A day after Goldy Brar, the main suspect and the mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was trending on social media following reports that he was shot and killed in California, the United States of America denied the reports saying that there was a shooting in California, but it was definitely not Goldy Brar.

“If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true,” Lieutenant William J. Dooley said in an emailed statement to news agency IANS in response to a query.

“We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy.”

Two men were shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California on Tuesday. One of them who succumbed to injuries in the hospital was speculated to be Gangster Goldy Brar. The police have not yet identified the two persons who were attacked, one of whom died at a hospital later. The other person was released from the hospital after treatment.

Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar was born in 1994 in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. Brar chose a life of crime after the murder of his cousin Gurlej Brar. The Canada-based gangster is also linked to the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International. In 2022, he was the prime suspect in the murder of rap star and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's death, claiming it was revenge for the murder of a prominent student leader in his gang in Punjab in the same year. He is wanted in more than half a dozen murder cases, attempted murder cases, and extortion cases in India.

In January 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated him a terrorist for his links with Babbar Chalsa. He is accused of being involved in several murders, smuggling of arms and ammunition, and spreading radical ideology.