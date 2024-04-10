Indian-Origin Construction Business Owner among Two People Killed in Day Shooting in Canada: Report

By PTI

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 6:38 AM IST

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Two people, including an Indian-origin man, were killed in a shooting in Canada's south Edmonton on Monday. The deceased Indian-origin man has been identified as Buta Singh Gill, the owner of Edmonton-based Gill Built Homes.

Ottawa: An Indian-origin owner of a construction business and another person were killed and another man was seriously injured in a day-time shooting incident in Canada's Alberta province, according to a media report. The incident happened on Monday and police said that officers responded to a shooting that occurred in a residential area around noon in the Cavanagh neighbourhood of Alberta Province, the CBC News reported on Monday.

"Emergency Medical Services responded and determined two of the men, a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old were dead, and a 51-year-old male was seriously injured. The 51-year-old is currently in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police said. Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday," the report said.

The deceased Indian has been identified as Buta Singh Gill, owner of a construction company with strong ties to the Punjabi community. Former city councillor Mohinder Banga said at the scene that Gill was known for helping others. "This guy helped everybody by going out of his way and suffering his losses. Why would somebody hurt him?" Banga said.

Banga said he knew Gill well. "He was such a religious and helpful person, he helped anybody he could," Banga was quoted as saying in the report. Police said that several in the neighbourhood heard a loud bang sound. Abby Sieben was on her way home from a walk in the neighbourhood around noon when she heard a series of loud bangs.

Sieben said she was walking down Cavanagh Boulevard with her two small children when the sound rang out from a construction site near her house. Sieben said she heard at least four shots. "I didn't know if it was a nail gun or if it was a gun because there's a construction site right there," Sieben said in an interview with CBC News."It wasn't obvious to me until I saw the guys, the construction workers, start to run away from the site."

