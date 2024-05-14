India, Norway Discuss Ways to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in Blue Economy

New Delhi: Acknowledging the strong collaboration in various sectors, India and Norway on Tuesday discussed ways to expand and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of blue economy, renewable energy, climate and environment, CCUS, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, green shipping, fisheries, water-management, space cooperation, cooperation in the Arctic, education and culture

The 11th India-Norway Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held today in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Norwegian delegation was led by Torgeir Larsen, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway. The last FOC took place in Oslo in November 2022.

The relationship between India and Norway is marked by excellent political exchanges and extensive bilateral institutional mechanisms. Cooperation in the blue economy for sustainable development, including in marine and maritime sectors, is the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Both the sides also lauded the signing of India-EFTA TEPA this year in March and hoped to expedite the implementation of the agreement at the earliest, which will further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

They also had preliminary discussions about the next India-Nordic Summit, which is expected to be held later this year in Oslo. They also exchanged views on UN reforms, especially in the context of the Summit of the Future. There was a good exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Norway share diplomatic and trade relations that have strengthened over the years. Trade between the two countries mainly involves sectors like energy, maritime, technology, and seafood. Norway is a significant investor in India, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy and shipping.

Additionally, collaborations in research and development, as well as cultural exchanges, further enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.