In a Boost to Defence Ties, India Delivers Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles to Philippines

New Delhi: In the first of its kind, India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country.

This indeed underscores India's growing capabilities as a defence exporter on the global stage. According to sources, the Indian Air Force used its C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to deliver the weapon system to the Philippines.

In January 2022, New Delhi announced a deal with the Philippines to supply the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, making it the country's first major defence export order. As per the deal, Manila will get three missile batteries for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. The deal also encompassed training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd —a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. According to sources, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles fly at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. They can hit a target up to a range of 290 kilometres and can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.