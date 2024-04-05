Greek Military Chief Houpis Set to Embark on a Visit to India to Bolster Defence Partnership

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic visit, General Dimitris Houpis, the Chief of the General Staff of the Greek Armed Forces, is all set to visit New Delhi next week, the date of which is yet not officially announced. This visit will be another step towards bolstering India-Greece defence ties in the changing global dynamics.

According to sources, Greece and India are expected to sign a military cooperation programme for the first time, which includes exercises and joint activities with personnel and assets of the three branches of the army, as well as the special forces. In recent times, the India-Greece defence partnership has seen an upsurge with both sides engaging in various military exercises such as the Indian Air Force's active participation in the INIOCHOS-23 multinational air exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force.

Participation in international exercises organised by both Athens and New Delhi, such as Iniochos and Tarang Shakti, is also scheduled to take place. There will, moreover, be an exchange of military personnel and cooperation in information, technology and innovation.

Houpis will also discuss bilateral and regional security issues with his counterpart, General Anil Chauhan and other senior officials with arms issues on the agenda. The focus will be on the Middle East and Greece’s participation in the European Operation Aspides in the Red Sea, an area of vital interest to New Delhi, cooperation with the Indian Navy, Ukraine and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

In February this year, former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in New Delhi as the chief guest of this year's Raisina dialogue. It is pertinent to note that India-Greece relations have been elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi’s visit to Greece in August last year.

They are based on shared cultural values, commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration in the fields of security and defence, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Athens on August 25, 2023.

