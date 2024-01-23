Chinese soldiers chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at LAC

Hyderabad: After centuries of waiting, the dream of constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has come true. Ram devotees from all over the world celebrated the consecration of Ram Lalla in the new temple in Ayodhya. In this context, a video of Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' came to light. The video of Chinese security forces chanting slogans, along with the Indian Army, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) went viral.

It is known that there has been a tense situation along the line of de facto border between India and China for some time. Military officials of both countries have been holding talks several times to resolve the issues. An interesting incident recently came to light. The video shows Indian soldiers telling Chinese security forces how to pronounce the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. Accordingly, the Chinese soldiers were seen chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. Although it is unclear when this incident occurred, it became viral when an ex-serviceman shared it on 'X' on the day of Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

The incident, although lighthearted, should be viewed with caution as social media can sometimes distort the true nature of events. While the soldiers' exchange showcases a connection between cultural ties and shared moments, it doesn't necessarily indicate a resolution to the broader geopolitical issues between India and China. Diplomatic efforts and ongoing dialogues remain crucial for addressing the underlying tensions along the border.

