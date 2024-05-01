Awami League Among 18 Political Parties Invited to Watch India LS Polls: Why Is It Significant

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a major boost to bilateral relations, the ruling Awami League party of Bangladesh has sent its representative to observe the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India at the invitation of the BJP.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chose Salim Mahmud, Member of Parliament and the Awami League’s information and research secretary, to visit India from May 1 to 5 to witness the world’s largest elections. Mahmud is set to hold meetings with senior BJP leaders during the course of his visit. He will also be taken to Chhattisgarh to witness first-hand the BJP’s election campaign in that state.

Bangladesh is among 10 nations from where the BJP has invited 18 political parties to witness the ruling Indian party’s election campaign as well as the overall poll process. The representatives of these 18 parties from 10 countries met BJP chief JP Nadda and foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

"Had an engaging discussion on BJP's election campaign strategies and the overall electoral process with representatives of eighteen political parties from ten countries at the BJP HQ. It was a part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. This initiative isn't just about sharing our achievements; it's about inspiring others by showcasing the contributions and sacrifices BJP has made for nation-building," Nadda posted on X.

Which political parties from other countries have been invited by the BJP?

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department, representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries are in India to get a first-hand experience and insights into BJP’s election campaign.

Besides, the Sheikh Hasina-led party, Israel’s Likud party is another party, which has been invited. The party is at the fulcrum of global politics because of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign against the Gaza Strip. United Russia Party is yet another party, which accepted invitation from India.

The invitation to diverse range of parties, from the Vladimir Putin-led United Russia Party to Likud, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, grabbed eyeballs.

Apart from the Awami League of Bangladesh, the other parties from other countries invited include the Liberal Party of Australia, the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Likud Party of Israel, the National Resistance Movement of Uganda, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, the United Russia Party of Russia. Invitations to more than one party have been extended to three countries – Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka. From Mauritius, Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement and Parti Mauricien Social Democrate have been invited. From Nepal, Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party will be coming. From Sri Lanka, two parties have been invited - Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party.

Why is the invitation of Awami League from Bangladesh of importance?

“It implies the importance of Bangladesh to India,” Sharin Shajahan Naomi, an academic and social activist of Bangladesh, who is currently pursuing her post-doctoral fellowship at KREA University in India, told ETV Bharat. “India wants Bangladesh's international image to be stronger.”

It is worth mentioning here that during Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections held in January this year, the Awami League was reelected to power. Ahead of those elections, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, including Islamist forces, had demanded that an interim government be installed. However, Sheikh Hasina rejected the demand. Following this, many of the opposition parties boycotted the elections

The US and other Western powers also tried to interfere in the electoral process in Bangladesh ahead of the polls. However, India remained neutral, stating that the elections in Bangladesh are a purely internal matter of that country.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to make a bilateral host to India following her return to power. India too is keen to host her and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was scheduled to visit Dhaka to lay the groundwork for this. However, this has been postponed and Hasina now reportedly wants to visit only after the next Prime Minister takes office in New Delhi.

According to Naomi, India wants Bangladesh to be a true ally and partner.

"This attitude will be reflected in trade relations, education, media, scientific and technological cooperation,” she explained. “The implications of such a friendly gesture are huge. It will promote peace and solidarity in whole South Asia in curbing religious extremism, poverty and unemployment.” Naomi further explained that in the last eight years, the Awami League has been the most secular party in Bangladesh.

“It has not compromised on religious extremism and militancy, especially since the terror attack on the Holy Artisan bakery in Dhaka in 2016,” she said. “The other opposition parties are more inclined towards religious extremism.”

So, what about the other foreign political parties that have been invited?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a close personal equation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also the leader of the Likud Party that has been invited.

Similarly, Vladimir Putin, who was reelected as Russian President earlier this year, is linked to the United Russia Party. Putin, though, won this year’s presidential election on an independent card. Putin too shares a close personal rapport with Modi.

Representatives from Sri Lanka’s two major political parties, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and sitting President Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party, will be present, providing a glimpse into the political diversity of the island nation. India’s southern neighbour is also scheduled to head for presidential and parliamentary elections later this year.

Mauritius has emerged as a key strategic partner for India in terms of maritime security in the western Indian Ocean region. In February this year, Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated a new airstrip and a jetty, along with six community development projects. Though the inauguration of the projects is being seen as a testimony to the robust development partnership between India and Mauritius, the real deal is that New Delhi has now got a strategic maritime stronghold in the western Indian Ocean region. The invitation of multiple parties from Mauritius should be seen in the light of this.

In Nepal, a new Communist coalition came to power in March this year. China has been actively wooing the new dispensation in Kathmandu. However, Nepal too is sensitive about India’s concerns about Chinese influence in the Himalayan nation. By inviting parties with diverse ideologies from that country, the BJP, if elected to power, will have a lot of elbow space in maintaining bilateral relations.

The invitation to parties from Uganda and Tanzania is yet another reflection of India’s position as the Voice of the Global South. In September last year, India, as the chair of the G20, brought on board the African Union to the intergovernmental organisation. India, it needs to be mentioned here, is also a major development aid partner to African countries, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.