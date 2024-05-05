Anti-Taliban Protests Enter Second Day in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Kabul(Afghanistan): The anti-Taliban protests in Afghanistan's Badakhshan's Darayim district entered its second day on Saturday as the residents expressed concern over the detention of these five community leaders, according to Khaama Press.

The residents claim that the Taliban took five community leaders in order to discuss the demands put forth by protesters, however now their fate remains unknown. Anti-Taliban protests in Darayim, Badakhshan, began on Friday, May 3; according to Badakhshan villagers, after the initial protests, Taliban fighters resorted to firing at the people to quell them, killing at least one person.

Protesters reported that after this individual's death, Darayim residents continued their march, according to Khaama Press. According to the Khaama Press report, demonstrations started after Taliban fighters invaded the housing area with the intention of burning poppy fields but instead "molested women in their homes."

Local Taliban authorities confirmed that one person was killed in these protests. Meanwhile, several videos circulating online showcased protesters in Badakhshan saying they do not want the Taliban's "Islamic Emirate" in this province. Furthermore, demonstrators in Darayim, Badakhshan, claim that Taliban members harass and threaten the residents of this district, street by street and home by house.

According to one demonstrator, the Taliban violate the "honour, religion, and privacy" of the people. These demonstrators accuse the Taliban of destroying people's houses and inflicting oppression and injustice on them. As of now, Taliban leaders in Kabul have not responded to the demonstrators in Badakhshan's Darayim area.