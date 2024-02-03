World Cancer Day 2024: Urging For Early Detection of 'Serious Threat' Disease

Hyderabad: On February 4 every year, the world observes World Cancer Day, an event that aims to increase public awareness of cancer, encourage early detection, prevention, and treatment, and push for better access to healthcare services for those who are affected by the disease.

Cancer 'A serious threat'- Cancer is the most feared disease on the planet. The word can strike terror in a person diagnosed with it. The reality is that medical science has made great strides in the treatment of various types of cancers and while it is undoubtedly a very serious and possibly life-threatening condition, it is no longer a death sentence to a patient.

History- The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993. Based in Geneva, it is a membership-based society working towards the eradication of cancer around the world and advancing medical research. Under its direction, the first International Cancer Day was celebrated in Geneva, Switzerland in the same year. Several well-known organizations, cancer societies, and treatment centres also supported this initiative.

World Cancer Day was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. The event took place in Paris and was attended by members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from around the world. A document titled the Charter of Paris Against Cancer featuring 10 articles was signed, outlining a global commitment to improving the facilitation and quality of life of cancer patients.

Advancement and increased investment in researching, preventing, and treating cancer were also highlighted. Article X of this charter officially declared World Cancer Day to be observed on February 4.

WHO Stats- Ahead of World Cancer Day, the World Health Organization (WHO)’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), released the latest estimates of the global burden of cancer. WHO also published survey results from 115 countries, showing a majority of countries do not adequately finance priority cancer and palliative care services, as part of universal health coverage (UHC).

The IARC estimates, based on the best sources of data available in countries in 2022, highlight the growing burden of cancer, the disproportionate impact on underserved populations, and the urgent need to address cancer inequities worldwide.

In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The estimated number of people who were alive within 5 years following a cancer diagnosis was 53.5 million. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

The global WHO survey on UHC and cancer shows that only 39% of participating countries covered the basics of cancer management as part of their financed core health services for all citizens, ‘health benefit packages’ (HBP). Only 28% of participating countries additionally covered care for people who require palliative care, including pain relief in general, and not just linked to cancer.

Cancer burden increase in 2050- Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. The rapidly growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development. Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, with air pollution still a key driver of environmental risk factors.

In terms of the absolute burden, high HDI countries are expected to experience the greatest absolute increase in incidence, with an additional 4.8 million new cases predicted in 2050 compared with 2022 estimates. Yet the proportional increase in incidence is most striking in low HDI countries (142% increase) and medium HDI countries (99%). Likewise, cancer mortality in these countries is projected to almost double in 2050.

Key facts

The word ‘cancer’ comes from the Latin for Crab just like the zodiac sign. Cancer was first described by the ancient Egyptians. There are more skin cancer cases due to indoor tanning than lung cancer cases due to smoking. More than half of all cancers are preventable. There are more than 200 types and subtypes of cancer. The most common cancers diagnosed in men are prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers. For women, the 3 most common cancers are breast, lung, and colorectal. According to a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, India recorded about 12 lakh new cancer cases and 9.3 lakh deaths in 2019, making it the second-highest contributor to the disease burden in Asia for that year. The leading cancer was that of tracheal, bronchus, and lung (TBL), resulting in an estimated 13 lakh cases and 12 lakh deaths. With 94 lakh new cases and 56 lakh deaths in 2019, India, China, and Japan were the top three Asian nations in terms of new cases and deaths from cancer. According to these statistics, cancer has become a more serious public health concern.

Symptoms of Cancer- Sores in the mouth, cough for a long time, lump in the body or needless bleeding are symptoms of common types of cancer. However, it is not necessary that these or the symptoms given below are always of cancer. But it is important to be cautious so that we can stay a step ahead.