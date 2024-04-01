World Autism Awareness Day 2024: 'Moving from Surviving to Thriving'

Hyderabad: World Autism Awareness Day, observed on April 2 every year across the globe, urges people to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Theme 2024

Instituted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, this day emphasises the significance of upholding the human rights and freedoms of autistic individuals worldwide. This year 2024, World Autism Awareness Day theme is “Moving from Surviving to Thriving: Autistic Individuals share regional perspectives”. This theme emphasises the need to change the focus from simply dealing with autism to creating an environment in which autistic people can thrive.

Significance

Since its inception, World Autism Awareness Day has evolved from a platform for raising awareness to one that champions acceptance and appreciation of autistic individuals and their contributions to society. This transformation reflects the collective efforts of autistic advocates who have tirelessly worked to amplify the voices and experiences of the autistic community.

World Autism Awareness Day Timeline

A look back at the timeline shows that autism has come a long way. The term 'Autism' was first used in 1908, but it wasn’t until the mid-twentieth century that the field of autism was truly understood, with discoveries and paradigm shifts like the debunking of theories like Bruno Bettelheim’s “refrigerator mother” hypothesis.

In 2007, the world celebrated World Autism Awareness Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the rights and wellbeing of people with autism. Since then, autism has become a more nuanced condition, with the American Psychiatric Association recognizing it as a spectrum disorder in 2013.

Key facts

Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder, constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain. About 1 in 100 children has autism. Characteristics may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later. The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time. While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support. Evidence-based psychosocial interventions can improve communication and social skills, with a positive impact on the well-being and quality of life of both autistic people and their caregivers. Care for people with autism needs to be accompanied by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility, inclusivity and support.

Symptoms of Autism

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by a wide range of behaviors and characteristics. Symptoms can range from difficulty communicating to repetitive behavior. Symptoms may start as early as early childhood, such as decreased eye contact or delayed speech. Other symptoms may develop gradually over time. The fact that there are so many different types of autism highlights the need for personalized approaches to diagnosis and treatment that take into account the individual needs and strengths.

Famous People affected with Autism