Eco Friendly And Cost-Effective, But Are Reusable Period Products Safe? Research Finds Chemicals Which Damage Your Internal Health

In the last one decade what has been sold and celebrated as eco-friendly, cost-effective alternatives like menstrual cups, cloth pads, and period underwear, have now become cause of concern. A recent study by America Chemical Society found per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are being identified in some reusable products. These synthetic compounds linked to health risks, and becuase they don't break down easily, they can accumulate in the body over time.

What Is the Research?

The study states period products are on that list, likely because of the resistance to stains and liquids conferred by these chemicals. Building on previously presented research, a team publishing in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters found that some reusable products, namely period underwear and reusable pads, contained PFAS, which might be absorbed into the body through skin contact.

Two pairs of period underwear and three reusable pads in various colors and patterns. Several reusable pads and period underwear contain PFAS but only some have PFAS levels suggesting the chemicals were added intentionally. “We feel that this work is important not only because of the discovery of PFAS in an understudied segment of consumer products experiencing rapid growth but also because it appears the use of PFAS is entirely unnecessary,” explains Graham Peaslee, the corresponding author of the study.

Previously, Peaslee, Alyssa Wicks, and colleagues screened several period products for the presence of fluorinated compounds (precursors to PFAS) and presented their results at ACS Fall 2023. Many of the tested items, including single-use and reusable options, contained fluorinated compounds, whereas others lacked fluorine altogether. Now, the team has completed a more in-depth analysis, searching for 42 specific PFAS in items sourced from North America, South America and Europe.

Focusing exclusively on reusable products, the team screened 59 different period and hygiene products for the presence of fluorine and then selected a subset of 19 items (spanning all three regions) for PFAS analysis. The products tested included period underwear, reusable pads, menstrual cups, reusable incontinence underwear, and a reusable incontinence pad. They found that: One-third of the period underwear and one-quarter of the reusable period pads contained fluorine at levels high enough to indicate intentional PFAS addition. One-quarter of the period underwear contained at least 1000 parts per million (ppm) of fluorine, with the highest reaching 77,000 ppm.

Prompting Changes in the Manufacture

All 19 products chosen for further analysis contained PFAS, although several were at very low concentrations and thus were assumed to be unintentional additions to the products. The high concentrations of PFAS pose a concern for researchers because these “forever” chemicals may leach into wastewater when they’re washed or disposed of. Additionally, other studies have shown that skin contact may allow PFAS to be absorbed into the body.

However, most products (71%), at least one from each category, lacked intentional PFAS. This study’s results, combined with the team’s previous finding of certain products lacking fluorine altogether, suggest to these researchers that PFAS are likely an unnecessary component in the products’ manufacturing. They want this work to inform consumers of the potential presence of PFAS in these items and to help prompt changes in their manufacture.