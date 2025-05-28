ETV Bharat / health

What Indian Women Need to Know About Their Period Options | World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025

Let’s begin with a number: 1.8 billion.

That’s how many people menstruate every month. As in right now, on this very day, while you’re reading this sentence, about 800 million humans across the planet are bleeding cyclically, not because of injury, but because of biology. And they’re expected to go about their day like it’s no big deal. School, work, weddings, traffic jams, power cuts... carry on, but please do not speak of the matter.

Today is World Menstrual Hygiene Day. If you’re wondering why this date, it’s quite clever actually. The average menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, and the average period? Five days. Hence, 28/5!

What is the day about?

Launched in 2014 by WASH United, a Berlin-based NGO, this day aims to break centuries of silence, shame, and sticky discomfort around a topic that affects nearly 26% of the global population at any given moment. That’s one out of four people walking around with cramps and cravings.

But what does “menstrual hygiene” even mean in a place like India, where you might find space-age mobile apps for periods in cities, and nothing but hushed whispers and old rags in villages? Let’s take a walk through the red aisle. If we ever built a Menstrual Hygiene Museum in India, it would need a massive ground floor gallery just to house the myths. Like the idea that you’re impure when you bleed. Or that you shouldn’t touch pickle jars, go to temples, or God forbid, enter the kitchen.

While we’ve made some progress, let’s not forget: just 1 in 3 schools globally has a bin for menstrual waste. Only 2 in 5 offer education on periods. The result? Girls missing school for up to 5 days every month. That’s 60 days a year. Or two full years by the time she finishes school. In Sub-Saharan Africa, it’s worse: 31% absenteeism.

Menstrual Products in India Today

What are your choices when Aunt Flo comes calling?

1. Sanitary Pads

The most common, thanks to mass awareness campaigns, ad jingles with blue liquids, and free distribution drives in schools.

The good: Cheap, accessible.

The not-so-good: Environmental disaster. Disposable pads take 500–800 years to decompose. But all is not lost. Enter the biodegradable pad. Made from jute, banana fiber, even corn. These eco-friendly marvels are being promoted under the Water Action Agenda in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

2. Menstrual Cups