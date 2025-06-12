Effective Tips To Manage Mood Swings During Periods And Feel Better Instantly

Most women experience mood swings as part of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or during their period. One moment you are fine, and the next, everything feels overwhelming, and eventually you breakdown. This may appear strange to some, but this is a reality every woman lives with every month. "These emotional ups and downs are natural responses to hormonal changes. Cortisol levels rise, and the fluctuations in estrogen and Progesterone are particularly responsible for feeling low or stressed," says Clinical Psychologist Khushi Adania. Although, it is common but that doesn't mean you have to suffer through them. There are effective tips than can help you regain balance immediately. Here's how you can manage mood swings effectively and feel more in control, starting from right now.

Breath and Pause

Try 4-7-8 breathing technique, which is inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7, and exhale for 8. This activates your parasympathetic nervous system and calms your mind and body instantly. Hormonal shifts during or before the period trigger anxiety or irritability and this technique can offer relief.

Eat a Mood-Stabilising Snack

During periods, women's blood sugar levels go down, which worsen irritability. Grab a small snack with complex carbs and protein like banana with peanut butter or a handful of almonds and dark chocolate. These snacks balance glucose levels which boost serotonin production, which is a mood boosting hormone.

Get Moving and Go For a Walk

Physical activity releases endorphins, which are brain's natural mood lifters. A short walk outdoors can reduce cortisol, a stress hormone, clear your head, and elevate your mood almost immediately. You don't need to hit the gym and do a full workout, just move or take 10 minutes walk to stabilise your emotions.

Hydrate and Ditch the Caffeine

You may like that hot cup of coffee every morning but when you are feeling emotionally overwhelmed, you may want to keep that coffee away for sometime. Additionally, coffee also dehydrated your body, which amplifies fatigue and mood swings. Drink a glass of lemon water for an instant refresh. Caffeine also spikes anxiety and causes crashes that worsen emotional dips.

Listen to Music That Matches Your Mood

You are feeling low and it is advisable to start your playlist with how you are feeling in that moment. Gradually transition from there as you start feeling better and change your playlist accordingly. This technique is called 'musical entertainment', which helps you process feelings and lift up your mood naturally.

Practice Self-Compassion

Instead of beating yourself up for feeling low, remind yourself that it's okay to have bad days. Speak to yourself just lie how you would speak to your friend. Research shows self-kindness reduces emotional distress.

Use a Mood Tracker App

If you experience frequent mood swings, using a period and mood tracker can help identify patterns and triggers. If you know when you are vulnerable, it will make it easier to prepare and cope next time.

Try Aromatherapy

Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, and clary sage can promote relaxation. Rub a few drops into your palms. cup over your nose, and inhale deeply for an instant sense of calm.