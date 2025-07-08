ETV Bharat / health

First Period? Here's Everything A Young Girl Needs To Know

For the majority of girls, their first period is a significant milestone and a daunting experience. And even though it is a natural process in growing up, menstruation is, most of the time, shrouded in secrecy, myths, and embarrassment. A girl's first period, also called menarche, usually comes between the ages of 10 to 15. What is most essential is that she should feel well-informed, supported, and ready when it arrives.

According to Dr Shachi Singh, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Laparoscopic surgeon at Prakash Hospital, the first phase is when the reproductive years start. It's an indication that the body is secreting hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, which control the menstrual cycle. "It takes a few months or even years for periods to settle into a regular pattern, and initially, they can be light or heavy, last two to seven days, and occur at irregular times. This is normal," explains Dr Singh. She further says that menstruation is your body's method of shedding the uterine lining, should pregnancy not happen. "It's not nasty or anything to be ashamed of it's a normal, healthy process that all women go through," clears the gynecologist.

Signs That Your First Period Might Be Approaching

The first indication of puberty in girls is usually the onset of breast buds which is tiny, firm bumps that develop under the nipple and areola. This first sign begins the process of the body transitioning into adolescence. After this, one of the next noticeable changes is the development of pubic and underarm hair, which starts as soft, fine hairs and slowly darkens and becomes coarser with age.

Other signs of early puberty include a rapid growth spurt, usually beginning 6 to 12 months before the onset of the first menstrual period. Girls can also develop oily skin or acne, excessive sweating, and more pronounced body odour, as well as clear or white discharge from the vagina all indicators that the body is in the process of undergoing hormonal alterations as it readies itself for menstruation and physical adulthood.

What to Expect During the First Period