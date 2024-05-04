32 Cases of Leptospirosis, 61 of Brucellosis Reported From Rajasthan in 4 Months

Jaipur: In an alarming development, at least 32 cases of Leptospirosis and 61 Brucellosis transmitted to humans through rat urine and raw meat have been reported from Rajasthan in the last four months sending the health authorities in a tizzy.

Leptospirosis: Sources said that the highest number of cases of leptospirosis disease, which spreads through rat urine, have been seen in Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Ajmer, Tonk, Bharatpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. So far 32 cases of this disease have been reported in Rajasthan, out of which the highest number of 15 positive cases have been seen from Jaipur. Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease, which means that it spreads from animals to humans. Leptospirosis usually spreads to humans through animal urine, which contains Leptospira bacteria.

Symptoms and prevention: When a patient is suffering from leptospirosis, high fever is the most prominent symptom and after that mild blisters start appearing on the body. Apart from this, symptoms like headache, chills, muscle pain, stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea are also among the symptoms. Doctors say that in the area where the number of rats is high, more patients suffering from this disease are found. If symptoms appear, then immediate treatment is required and if treatment is not received at the right time, many times the patient also dies.

61 cases of Brucellosis: Besides leptospirosis, in the last four months, 61 cases of brucellosis have been reported in the state as per officials. The maximum 34 cases of this disease have been reported in Jaipur. Apart from this, patients suffering from this disease have also been found in Dausa, Alwar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer and Bharatpur.

Brucellosis disease is caused by a group of bacteria of the genus Brucella which is not fatal. The symptoms of this disease are like swine flu, in which fever, loss of appetite, back pain, chills, lethargy, dizziness, headache, stomach pain, joint pain and weight loss are the major symptoms. Doctors say that the risk of this disease increases more by consuming raw meat and raw milk.