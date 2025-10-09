Early Breakfast Could Help You Live Longer; Here's The Reason
A study suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their health status.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and science agrees. Eating an early, balanced breakfast does more than just fuel you for the morning ahead- it can improve metabolism, boost heart health, enhance focus, and even add years to your life. Several studies show that those who eat breakfast early tend to have better energy levels, maintain a healthier weight, and face a lower risk of chronic diseases. Simply put, starting your day with a wholesome meal isn't just a habit, but an investment in your long-term health and longevity.
A recent study by Mass General Brigham, published in Communications Medicine, studied changes to meal timing in older adults and discovered that people experience gradual shifts as they age. The researchers also found characteristics that may contribute to mealtime shifts and revealed specific traits linked to an earlier death. “Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status,” said lead author Hassan Dashti, a nutrition scientist and circadian biologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
“Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues. Also, encouraging older adults to have consistent meal schedules could become part of broader strategies to promote healthy aging and longevity,” Dashti said. Later breakfast time was consistently associated with having physical and mental health conditions such as depression, fatigue, and oral health problems.
The team of researchers also examined key aspects of meal timing that are significant for aging populations to determine whether certain patterns might signal, or even influence, health outcomes later in life. They found that as older adults age, they tend to eat breakfast and dinner at later times, while also narrowing the overall time window in which they eat each day.
“Up until now, we had limited insight into how the timing of meals evolves later in life and how this shift relates to overall health and longevity,” said Dashti. “Our findings help fill that gap by showing that later meal timing, especially delayed breakfast, is tied to both health challenges and increased mortality risk in older adults. These results add new meaning to the saying that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day,’ especially for older individuals.”
As time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting gain popularity, this research validates that an early breakfast can help solve many health issues. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, validates that having an early breakfast is important for overall well-being.
"The first meal of the day is important, which should be taken within two hours of waking up, to help set your body’s internal clock, improve digestion, and balance blood sugar levels. When you eat early, your body gets the right energy to start the day and avoids late-night hunger that often leads to overeating,' Dr Agarwal told ETV Bharat.
She further added that the first meal of the day should be healthy, which will also support heart health, keep weight in check, and lower the risk of diabetes. "People who eat on time are less likely to face problems like high blood pressure, obesity, or poor sleep."
A meal rich in fruits, whole grains, and protein in the morning can help one stay energised throughout the day. "It is advisable not to skip breakfast. Take the help of an expert if need be when it comes to what to eat and avoid for breakfast," suggests Dr Agarwal.
