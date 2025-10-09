ETV Bharat / health

Early Breakfast Could Help You Live Longer; Here's The Reason

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and science agrees. Eating an early, balanced breakfast does more than just fuel you for the morning ahead- it can improve metabolism, boost heart health, enhance focus, and even add years to your life. Several studies show that those who eat breakfast early tend to have better energy levels, maintain a healthier weight, and face a lower risk of chronic diseases. Simply put, starting your day with a wholesome meal isn't just a habit, but an investment in your long-term health and longevity.

A recent study by Mass General Brigham, published in Communications Medicine, studied changes to meal timing in older adults and discovered that people experience gradual shifts as they age. The researchers also found characteristics that may contribute to mealtime shifts and revealed specific traits linked to an earlier death. “Our research suggests that changes in when older adults eat, especially the timing of breakfast, could serve as an easy-to-monitor marker of their overall health status,” said lead author Hassan Dashti, a nutrition scientist and circadian biologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

“Patients and clinicians can possibly use shifts in mealtime routines as an early warning sign to look into underlying physical and mental health issues. Also, encouraging older adults to have consistent meal schedules could become part of broader strategies to promote healthy aging and longevity,” Dashti said. Later breakfast time was consistently associated with having physical and mental health conditions such as depression, fatigue, and oral health problems.

The team of researchers also examined key aspects of meal timing that are significant for aging populations to determine whether certain patterns might signal, or even influence, health outcomes later in life. They found that as older adults age, they tend to eat breakfast and dinner at later times, while also narrowing the overall time window in which they eat each day.