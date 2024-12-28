ETV Bharat / health

Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal For Your Heart In The Day, Finds A New Study

A new study by the Hospital del Mar Research Institute in Spain has highlighted the profound impact of breakfast on cardiovascular health, especially for older adults. Published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, this research reinforces the age-old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, the findings go beyond just eating in the morning. They talk about the quality and quantity of breakfast as critical factors in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Why Breakfast Matters For Heart Health

The study focused on 383 participants aged 55 to 75, all of whom were overweight or obese and exhibited at least three markers of metabolic syndrome, such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Over three years, researchers monitored how the participants’ breakfast habits affected their health.

The findings revealed a clear link between breakfast caloric intake and cardiovascular health. Consuming 20% to 30% of daily calories at breakfast was associated with a lower body mass index (BMI), smaller waist circumference, and improved cholesterol levels—all markers of reduced cardiovascular disease risk. On the other hand, eating less than 20% or more than 30% of daily calories at breakfast led to poorer health outcomes, including higher BMI and waist circumference.

When you start your day with an appropriate portion of calories, it sets the tone for balanced energy distribution throughout the day. Eating too little at breakfast can lead to overeating later, while eating too much can contribute to weight gain and metabolic imbalances. The 20%-30% range appears to be a sweet spot for kickstarting metabolism and supporting cardiovascular health.

In addition to the quantity, the study emphasized the quality of breakfast foods. A nutrient-dense meal (rich in proteins, healthy fats, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals) played a pivotal role in improving heart health. Conversely, breakfasts high in added sugars and saturated fats were associated with negative health outcomes.

Give preference to fresh whole foods in your breakfast (Freepik)

Healthy Breakfast Foods For A Stronger Heart

The key takeaway from the study is clear: what you eat for breakfast matters just as much as how much you eat. To maximize heart health benefits, health experts recommend including the following in your morning routine: