Popular Breakfasts That Do More Harm Than Good, 7 Foods That Are Harming Your Health

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and that should be the healthiest one, since it sets the tone of the day. Experts and dieticians have been reiterating the importance of healthy breakfast. While as Indians we have enough options of filling breakfast dishes like poha, upma, idli, and cheela among many others, many of us have been consuming food items that claim to be healthy for our health, which actually aren't.

According to dietician Shweta Saha, breakfast is an opportunity to eat foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients, which your body needs in large quantity. These micronutrients provide energy to the body and while most foods can fit into a balanced diet, unhealthy breakfast foods are high in saturated fats and sodium but are low in fibre and lean protein. Here's the list of food items, Saha says, you should not eat as your first meal of the day.

Sugary cereal

Most sugary cereals are made with added sugars and refined grains that are low in fibre (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

These are popular for their quick, convenient, and delicious breakfast option. But serials are high in sugar and lack nutrients, which makes them unhealthy choice for breakfast. Most sugary cereals are made with added sugars and refined grains that are low in fibre. This can lead to rapid blood sugar spike. Additionally, these breakfast cereals also lack protein and healthy fats, which makes you hungry faster.

Pastries or bakery items

We love binging on croissants, muffins, and donuts in breakfast but they are the most unhealthiest choices. These are made with refined flour, added sugar, and unhealthy fats, which makes they calorie-dense with little nutritional value. Bakery items are also high in carbohydrates and low in essential nutrients like protein, fibre, and vitamins. Eating foods high in carbs can cause blood sugar spike, which may make you feel sluggish and hungry soon after breakfast. This can also lead to weight gain.

Flavoured Instant Oatmeal

Flavoured instant oatmeal does not offer the same health benefits (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Traditional oatmeal is high with fibre and plant-based protein, which support healthy gut microbiome and lower cholesterol levels. This also makes you feel fuller for long time. Rich in vitamins and minerals, traditional oatmeal is a good food. However, the flavoured instant oatmeal does not offer the same health benefits. While one may like to enjoy hot cereal in the morning which is instant, but their ingredients may lessen their nutritional value. These flavoured oatmeal packets are often high in sugar and artificial additives, which can cause a blood sugar spike.

Fried Hash Browns

Potatoes are a good source of potassium and other nutrients, but frying them in oil reduces their nutritional value (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Made with potatoes which are fried, hash browns are high in unhealthy fats, calories, and sodium. Potatoes are a good source of potassium and other nutrients, but frying them in oil reduces their nutritional value. High in sodium, hash brown can pose a major risk to your heart.

Pancakes

Pancakes are low in fibre which makes your body digest carbs quickly (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

One of the new fads of breakfast options, pancakes are made with refined flour and served with butter and sugary syrups. This can be unhealthy. Pancakes are low in fibre which makes your body digest carbs quickly. This increases your blood sugar levels, which then drop as body releases insulin to fight the excess glucose in your body. This impacts your metabolic system. If you want to consume pancakes, try and make it with whole-wheat flour as it has more fibre, which supports gut health.

White Toast

Breakfast sandwiches often lack fibre and other crucial nutrients (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

It is convenient to prepare but white toast is made with refined flour and contains less fibre. It is advised to swap white bread with more fibre dense options to improve gut microbiome and metabolic health.

Breakfast Bars

Low in fibre and protein makes bars a less ideal choice for breakfast (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Many who rush in the morning and leave their home without breakfast pick up a bar as their first meal. This may make you full at that time, but this is low in fibre and protein, which makes it less ideal choice for breakfast. These come with sweeteners, and also include low-quality ingredients that have little nutritional benefits. Regular or frequent consumption may lead to weight gain.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Unhealthy breakfasts are high in saturated fat and sodium but low in fibre and lean protein (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

If you are making them at home, it's fine but if you are picking it from a fast-food restaurant then it is not so right choice. These sandwiches are high in saturated fats, refined sugar, and sodium. Breakfast sandwiches often lack fibre and other crucial nutrients. Breakfast sandwiches, especially from fast-food restaurants, can be high in saturated fats, refined sugar, and sodium. The bread products of breakfast sandwiches often lack fiber and other crucial nutrients. While they are convenient to pick from a restaurant on the go, sandwiches don't offer much as balanced meal.