Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Protein is one macronutrient that's vital for the body to build and repair its tissues. It also supports immunity, and plays an important role in growth and development. Lack of protein in your diet can lead to various health issues, including low protein levels in the blood. Although severe protein deficiency is rare in developed countries, India is among the developing nations with a huge number of older adults or those with certain medical conditions suffering from low protein levels.

According to Dr Priya Vajpaee, Clinical Nutritionist and Physician, consistent lack of protein in the body impacts health in many ways. "It doesn't just weaken muscles, but also impacts immunity. It slows down the healing process and can impair organ function. Protein is the body's repair system and not just nutrition," says the nutritionist. Share shares primary signs and symptoms that may indicate protein deficiency in your body.

Swelling

Also called Edema, swelling is one of the primary symptoms of severe protein deficiency. It first appears in the arms, legs, and feet. This condition is also seen in kwashiorkor, which occurs when low protein levels in the blood reduce albumin, a protein that helps maintain fluid balance in blood vessels. Lack of albumin can leak the fluids into the surrounding tissues, which can cause swelling.

Protein is not just important for muscles, it's a key component of bones (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Change in Skin, Hair, and Nails

Experts say that protein is essential for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. Its deficiency can cause

Dry, flaky, or thinning skin

Brittle hair that breaks easily or falls out

Premature greying

Peeling skin, lesions, or dermatitis, especially in areas like the ears, armpits, and groin.

Frequent Illness or Infections

Protein produces antibodies that defend from infections. Without enough protein, the body's immune system weakens, which makes you more susceptible to illnesses. Protein deficiency also coincides with low intake of other essential nutrients in the body. This can contribute to oxidative stress, an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. This can further impair immune function and increase the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Muscle Loss and Weakness

Protein helps build and maintain skeletal muscle, which supports movement and strength. Without enough protein, the body breaks down muscle tissue for energy, which can lead to muscle atrophy, thinning of muscle tissue. Loss of muscle mass can affect mobility, strength, and overall physical function. Over time, protein deficiency can lead to sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle associated with ageing.

Increased Risk of Bone Fracture

Protein is not just important for muscles, it's a key component of bones, especially collages, which gives our bones their structure and strength. Low protein intake can reduce bone mineral density, which increases the risk of fractures, especially in older adults. They can also be prone to osteoporosis.

Stunted Growth in Children

Protein is essential for children and adolescents for proper growth and development. In children, a lack of protein can affect bone growth and reduce the chances of them achieving their full genetic potential for bone mass. Protein deficiency can cause growth stunting, which means the child will have reduced height and delayed development. This can also have long-term effects on cognitive function, school performance, and overall health.

Unintended Weight Loss or Gain

Protein deficiency can lead to conditions like marasmus, which causes weight loss and muscle wasting. Heart function may also be impaired. This can increase the risk of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) in children. On the other hand, low protein can also lead to weight gain since a diet high in protein makes you feel fuller for a longer time. This increases cravings for carbohydrates and unhealthy snacks, which contribute to weight gain. Some studies also suggest that a high-protein diet can aid weight loss and prevent weight gain.