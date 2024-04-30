AstraZeneca Admits its COVID Vaccine 'Covishield' Can Cause TTS; Know All About Rare Side Effect

Hyderabad: AstraZeneca, for the first time, admitted in its court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause rare side effects, paving way for a multi-million pound legal payout, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph, while it is contesting the claims, AstraZeneca admitted in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February, that its Covid vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS”.

What is the Whole Issue?

AstraZeneca is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Oxford University, caused deaths and serious injuries, including TTS, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet counts.

The vaccine, known as AZD1222, was developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University after the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. In India and other low-and-middle-income countries, it was manufactured and supplied under the name “Covishield” by Serum Institute of India (SII) through a license from the university and the Swedish-British drugmaker.

"It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known...Further, TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence," AstraZeneca said.

According to one of the complainants, Jamie Scott, he had received the vaccine in April 2021 which caused him a permanent brain injury after a blood clot. This has prevented him from working and the hospital even told his wife thrice that he's going to die, IndiaTimes reported.

What is TTS?

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is a rare but serious condition characterised by blood clot formation (thrombosis) coupled with low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia).

It causes blood clots and a low blood platelet count in humans. TTS can be caused by bone marrow disorders or an immune system problem. It can be a side effect of taking certain medications. TTS can affect both children and adults.

Symptoms of TTS

Severe headaches, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, and neurological deficits are the primary symptoms of TTS.

Treatment of TTS

Treatment for TTS involves a multidisciplinary approach, including hospitalisation, anticoagulation therapy to prevent further clotting, and supportive care. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and plasma exchange may also be utilised to stabilise platelet levels and manage immune-mediated reactions.