T20 World Cup | He Is a Genius: Rohit Lauds Bumrah after India's Nervy Win over Pakistan

New York (USA): The Indian bowlers defended a low target of 120 in their key T20 World Cup match against each rivals Pakistan here and India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was adjudged as the Man of the Match as he helped India register their second win on the trot in the marquee tournament.

"Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's (Bumrah) going from strength to strength. We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him (Bumrah). Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's (Bumrah) a genius, we all know that," Rohit said at the post match presentation.

India was bowled out for a sub par 119 but a dominant performance by the bowlers ensured that the side restricted their opponents to 113/7 and eked out a 6 run win.

Rohit though admitted that the team did not bat well.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job," added Rohit, who was also part of the inaugural part of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team.

Rohit also praised the capacity crowd which cheered for the Men in Blue.

"Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," added Rohit, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Losing skipper Babar Azam felt that losing quick wickets did not help his side

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders," said Babar Azam.

"Our mindset was to utilise first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in first six (overs). Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches," Babar concluded.