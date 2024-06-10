ETV Bharat / state

In This Peak Summer, This Rajasthan Jail Inmates Invent a Cool Idea To Beat the Heat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

In a commendable initiative, inmates of Udaipur Central Jail are manufacturing coolers to combat the sweltering temperatures, while also gaining valuable skills for reintegration into society upon release. The idea has takers as the Rajasthan Police Department has placed substantial orders for these specially-crafted coolers to be installed at various facilities.

Rajasthan: Udaipur Central Jail Inmates Craft Coolers to Beat the Heat
Rajasthan: Udaipur Central Jail Inmates Craft Coolers to Beat the Heat (ETV Bharat)

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A group of prisoners, lodged at the Udaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan, are turning their confinement period into an opportunity for self-improvement and societal contribution in a gesture of reforming their lives.

Rajasthan: Udaipur Central Jail Inmates Craft Coolers to Beat the Heat (ETV Bharat)

Under the watchful eyes of central jail superintendent Rajpal Singh, prisoners are slogging out behind the corridors of the correctional home to do something relevant and connected to people's well-being these days. With temperatures continuously soaring in the region, the inmates have taken up the task of making coolers.

The inmates are using durable 22 gauge sheets, boasting a tank of capacity of 90 litres, to make coolers. Superintendent Rajpal Singh said that the primary objective of the prison industry is not financial gain but rather the transformation and empowerment of the prisoners.

Through vocational training and meaningful labour, the institution aims to equip inmates with the tools they need to lead productive lives upon reintegration into society, Singh added.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond the prison walls, as the Rajasthan Police Department has placed substantial orders for these specially crafted coolers to be installed in various facilities. At present, the inmates are diligently working on fulfilling an order of 596 coolers to be installed in the department, showcasing both their craftsmanship and commitment to reformative activities.

Furthermore, these prison-manufactured coolers have garnered significant attention for their quality and durability, leading to increased demand from other departments and individual alike. This surge in interest underscores the effectiveness of the prison's vocational training programmes and highlights the potential for incarcerated individuals to contribute positively to society.

