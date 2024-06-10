ETV Bharat / entertainment

'All Eyes on Reasi': Kangana, Varun, Anupam and Others React As 9 Dead in Terror Attack On Pilgrims In J&K

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 10, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Bollywood stars condemned the suspected terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The bus, en route to the Shiv Khori temple, plunged into a gorge, resulting in casualties. Rescue operations and search efforts are underway

Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher (ANI)

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, a bus transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district became the target of a suspected terror attack. Bollywood celebrities reacted with shock and condemnation on social media platforms.

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh and Anupam Kher strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the passenger bus in Reasi, which resulted in the loss of ten lives on Sunday evening.

Expressing deep sorrow, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Heartbroken & devastated by the Reasi terror attack. Prayers for the victims and families."

Kangana Ranaut, taking to X/Twitter, denounced the attack and wrote, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured. Om shanti."

Anupam Kher also expressed his anguish on social media, praying for strength for the victims' families and the swift recovery of the injured. "Angry, Pained and Saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. 💔🕉 #ReasiAttack #AllEyesOnReasi," wrote Kher on Twitter.

Joining in, Varun Dhawan shared his shock and condolences, condemning the cowardly act and praying for peace for the departed souls and comfort for their families.

Varun Dhawan reacts to terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi (Instagram)

According to officials, the bus, traveling from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was attacked by terrorists, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a gorge in the Pouni area of Reasi district.

Rescue operations have been completed, with the injured taken to hospitals. The identities of the passengers, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, are yet to be confirmed.

The Indian Army initiated a search operation in Reasi, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived, utilizing drones to scour the dense forest areas surrounding the incident site.

Last Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

