World Bollywood Day 2024: From Kalki 2898 AD To Shaitaan - These Movies Smash Global Boundaries With Epic Stories

Hyderabad: September 24 marks a special occasion for cinephiles around the world - World Bollywood Day, a celebration dedicated to honouring Bollywood's rich cinematic history, cultural influence, and ever-growing global presence. Originating from the vibrant Hindi-language film industry in Bombay (now Mumbai), Bollywood has transcended borders and evolved into a global phenomenon, thanks to its distinctive storytelling, infectious music, vibrant dance sequences, and opulent productions. Bollywood is not just an industry but a cultural force that reflects the dreams, aspirations, and emotions of millions.

As we celebrate World Bollywood Day, there is no better way to honour Bollywood's cultural imprint than by revisiting some of the highest-grossing films of 2024, which have captivated both domestic and international audiences alike.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: One of the year's biggest blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD, has garnered immense attention and crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this dystopian sci-fi extravaganza has pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema with its stunning visuals and complex storyline. The film stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter navigating a futuristic world dominated by the mysterious Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan also take on pivotal roles, with the latter playing Ashwatthama, a key figure in the unfolding story. The film introduces an intriguing AI droid sidekick named BU-JZ-1, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. Following a cliffhanger ending, fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel that will explore Bhairava's fate and the larger conspiracy at play. Released in June, Kalki 2898 AD has set a new standard for Indian sci-fi.

2. Stree 2: Stree 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit, has not only met but exceeded expectations. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, this supernatural comedy film has become a box-office juggernaut, grossing over Rs 800 crore globally since its release on August 15. The film reunites Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who continue their battle against the ghostly menace terrorizing their town. With its blend of scares and laughs, Stree 2 has cemented itself as one of the most successful films in Bollywood's history. The ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia, add depth and humour, while the narrative, written by Niren Bhatt, keeps audiences engaged till the end.

3. Fighter: Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is another standout film of 2024. Released on January 25, the film has garnered over Rs 300 crore globally. As India’s first aerial action thriller, Fighter follows the journey of elite Indian Air Force pilots, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik) and Minal Rathore (Deepika), along with Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor). The film's patriotic theme, high-octane action, and heartfelt performances have resonated strongly with viewers, making it a hit. Fighter is a tribute to the bravery of India's armed forces, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

4. Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan has proven to be a sleeper hit, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 65 crore. The psychological thriller unfolds over one night at a remote farmhouse, where a mysterious guest, played by R Madhavan, claims to have hypnotised Ajay's daughter, leading to a night of chaos and suspense. The film, co-starring Jyotika as Devgn's wife, taps into elements of horror and family drama, delivering a gripping cinematic experience that has left audiences spellbound.

On World Bollywood Day, viewers from around the world are encouraged to immerse themselves in the magic of Indian cinema by watching these recent hits. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Bollywood continues to push creative boundaries and inspire audiences globally. Whether through grand musical sequences, intense drama, or innovative storytelling, Bollywood's influence remains undeniable and ever-growing, making it a vital part of global cinema.