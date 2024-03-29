Shaitaan Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Ajay Devgn's Thriller to Cross Rs 200 Cr Mark Soon

Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's recently released film is continuing its undisputed run at the box office. The movie has collected over Rs 190 crore globally.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's latest movie Shaitaan continues to dominate the box office, surpassing the Rs 190 crore mark globally after completing 21 days in theaters. Despite facing tough competition from other releases, the movie showed its strength with a solid performance on Thursday, collecting Rs 1.6 crore across India in various languages.

Maintaining an impressive 10.76 per cent occupancy rate for its Hindi version on March 28, 2024, the supernatural thriller proved its resilience amidst challenges from other releases. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 134.15 crore. The worldwide collection, on the other hand, is Rs 195.72 crore, as posted by makers on Instagram.

In the second week, Shaitaan stood out against competitors at the box office like Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's Yodha and Hollywood's Kung Fu Panda 4, emerging as the top movie at the Indian box office. As all eyes eagerly watch, the film's next goal is to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone, a rare achievement in the Hindi film industry in 2024.

Currently ranked as the second highest-grossing film of the year, Shaitaan follows behind Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, R. Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala in key roles.

