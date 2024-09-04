ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Shraddha-Rajkummar Starrer Beats Kalki 2898 AD Record, Remains Steady on 3rd Tuesday

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Stree 2, horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik, breaks Kalki 2898 AD's record. The film secures 1st spot on the Top 10 Bollywood Movies 2024 (India Hindi Net Collection). Earning Rs 492.55 crore domestically and Rs 703.25 crore globally, Stree 2 continues to perform strongly with no major competition. Read on for Stree 2 box office collection day 20.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's latest horror comedy, Stree 2, has continued its impressive performance even on its third Tuesday. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the lifetime box office record of the massive hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Although its momentum has slightly decreased, Stree 2 remains a strong contender in the box office, enjoying significant audience interest, especially with no major releases scheduled until Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanlal's Yudhra hits screens on September 20.

  • Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

Despite the typical drop in numbers seen on weekdays, Stree 2 showed resilience on its third Tuesday, earning Rs 5.75 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's domestic total to an impressive Rs 492.55 crore. On September 3, 2024, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 14.30%.

  • Top 10 Bollywood Movies 2024 (India Hindi Net Collection)

Stree 2 has dethroned Kalki 2898 AD and taken the top spot among the top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024. This ranking is based on the films' India performance, particularly their Hindi Net Collection. Check out the top performers of 2024 in the table below.

RankMovieWorldwide

India

Hindi Net

India

Gross

OverseasVerdict
1Stree 2Rs 703.25 CrRs 492.85 CrRs 581.25 CrRs 122 CrAll Time Blockbuster
2Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.15 CrRs 293.13 CrRs 767.15 CrRs 275 CrBlockbuster
3FighterRs 358.89 CrRs 212.79 CrRs 254.89 CrRs 104 CrHit
4ShaitaanRs 213.79 CrRs 148.21 CrRs 176.29 CrRs 37.5 CrSuperhit
5MunjyaRs 126.03 CrRs 102.53 CrRs 121.03 CrRs 5Superhit
6Teri Baaton Mein
Aisa Uljha Jiya		Rs 139 CrRs 85.16 CrRs 101.25 CrRs 37.75 CrHit
7CrewRs 151.63 CrRs 81.95 CrRs 96.63 CrRs 55 CrNone
8Article 370Rs 105.15 CrRs 78.12 CrRs 92.65 CrRs 12.5 CrSuperhit
9Bade Miyan
Chote Miyan		Rs 111.5 CrRs 65.32 CrRs 78.5 CrRs 33 CrNone
10Bad NewzRs 113.77 CrRs 64.53 CrRs 76.77 CrRs 37 CrHit

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Worldwide Success and Profitability

On a global scale, Stree 2 has already grossed Rs 703.25 crore and is expected to reach Rs 850 crore by the end of its run. Considering its reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film's success is notable. It stands as one of the most profitable films to have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

  • Uninterrupted Box Office Run

With Kangana Ranaut's Emergency being postponed from its September 6 release date, Stree 2 enjoys a clear run for at least another week. The film had previously faced competition from Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, both of which faltered after their first week. Since then, Stree 2 has had a smooth, uncontested run.

  • Climbing the All-Time Charts

Currently, Stree 2 is ranked fourth among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time in India. It is now set to challenge the likes of Pathaan and Gadar 2 by the weekend's end. The film is also on track to compete with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 584 crore) for the top spot as the highest-grossing film ever.

  • Cast and Plot Highlights

A sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, the film features Rajkummar, Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan also make cameo appearances in this latest installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU). In Stree 2, Vicky (Rajkummar), Bittu (Aparshakti), and their team confront a new menace, a headless monster named 'Sartaka', who is abducting young women from Chanderi. The film links to its predecessor as well as Bhediya (2022), another of Kaushik’s creature comedies featuring Varun Dhawan.

Released on Independence Day, Stree 2 went head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, both of which failed to make a significant impact.

