Prabhas And Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD Tops Netflix Global Charts With 2.6 Million Views

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's latest movie Kalki 2898 AD, had an outstanding run in theatres and is now making waves on digital platforms. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film is meeting and exceeding expectations, garnering rave reviews since its release on OTT. Currently, the futuristic science fiction thriller is dominating Netflix, ranking high among the most-watched titles.

Kalki 2898 AD Tops Netflix Global Charts (Netflix official site)

Kalki 2898 AD is trending at the second spot globally for Hindi content with an impressive 2.6 million views, according to data from Netflix's official site. The film's international appeal, boosted by extensive promotional efforts by its production house across various global markets, has significantly contributed to its success.

The film can be watched in Hindi on Netflix and is also accessible in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video. This strategic dual-platform release was planned to attract a larger audience and accommodate the diverse language preferences of viewers across India and beyond. This approach has generated substantial rewards, further enhancing the film's reach.

The film's director Nag Ashwin previously expressed his aim to set a blueprint for Indian sci-fi film through Kalki 2898 AD, noting the scarcity of films within this genre. The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani in significant roles. The movie stands out as one of the biggest films of 2024, amassing over Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office.

As a result of the tremendous success of Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin is already in the early stages of making a sequel. Reports indicate that the forthcoming instalment will expand upon the narrative, allowing Prabhas to reprise his role with even greater depth and significance. Fans are eagerly anticipating announcements regarding the sequel's progress, with shooting details likely to be revealed in the near future.