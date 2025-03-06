Weekend OTT Guide: Thandel, Nadaaniyan, Kudumbasthan, Rekhachithram, Dupahiya, And More

Hyderabad: March kicks off with a thrilling slate of new OTT releases, bringing a diverse mix of action-packed dramas, romances, gripping mysteries, and animated adventures. With Bollywood, South Indian, and Hollywood films making their digital debuts, audiences can look forward to an exciting weekend of entertainment. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a weekend filled with entertainment and check which film you are most excited to watch.

Here's a look at the top OTT releases you won't want to miss.

1. Thandel

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Tollywood blockbuster Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is set to make its digital premiere this weekend. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film is based on a real-life incident and follows the journey of Raju, a fisherman from Srikakulam, who accidentally drifts into international waters and is captured in Pakistan. His struggle to return home and reunite with his beloved Satya forms the crux of the story.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel has already received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and intense performances. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

2. Nadaaniyan

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The film stars Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles, marking the OTT debut of the latter. Nadaaniyan is a romantic drama elaborating on class differences and unexpected love. The film revolves around Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor), a privileged South Delhi socialite who hires Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a working student from Noida, to masquerade as her boyfriend. What begins as a simple understanding rapidly escalates into a complex love story with genuine emotions at play. Supporting cast members include Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry. With fresh pairing and lots to offer in its content, romance seekers must not miss Nadaaniyan.

3. Kudumbasthan

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

For those seeking family drama mixed with comedy, Kudumbasthan is the most apt pick. This Tamil comedy-drama portrays Naveen (K Manikandan) and Vennila (Saanve Meghna), a couple who elope to marry against the wishes of their families. But their post-wedding life is full of problems like financial issues, family pressures, and other unexpected challenges. The film offers comedy, drama, and relatable moments and is perfect for your weekend binge on ZEE5.

4. Rekhachithram

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Rekhachithram is a Malayalam movie about a mystery thriller revolving around Circle Inspector Vivek Gopinath (Asif Ali), who is reinstated to duty and entrusted with investigating a decades-old case. The dramatic twist in the story occurs when a suicide note from the past turns out to be connected to the crime during the shoot of Kathodu Kathoram in 1985. More so, Vivek stays determined to unravel the reason behind the disappearance of a lady Rekha (Anaswara Rajan) and a powerful businessman (Manoj K Jayan). Those who love investigative thriller pieces with nostalgic flavours should hit this movie on SonyLIV on their must-watch list.

5. Dupahiya

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dupahiya is a quirky drama set in the fictional town of Dhadakpur, where a wedding, a stolen red motorbike, and the town’s crime-free reputation become entangled in an unexpected chain of events. The film follows Roshni, a bride-to-be, who abruptly changes her groom at the last moment, only for the chaos to intensify when a motorcycle theft threatens to overshadow the celebrations.

Starring Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora, Dupahiya is packed with humour and small-town charm, making it an entertaining watch for the weekend.

6. Plankton: The Movie

OTT Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: Netflix

For animation lovers and fans of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, Plankton: The Movie is a must-watch. This time, Sheldon J Plankton takes centre stage in a hilariously chaotic adventure.

After years of failing to steal the Krabby Patty formula, Plankton's computer wife, Karen, decides to take matters into her own hands by launching a plan for world domination. With Bikini Bottom in turmoil, Plankton is forced to form an unlikely alliance with SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks to stop Karen's sinister plot.

Featuring the original voice cast, including Mr Lawrence as Plankton, Jill Talley as Karen, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, and Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, this animated adventure promises non-stop fun for viewers of all ages.