Dragon On OTT: Expected Release Date, Streaming Platform, And More About Pradeep Ranganathan's Film

Hyderabad: Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, has had a successful theatrical run since its February 21 release. The film has received good feedback from audiences and critics, making it one of the most discussed Tamil films in recent years.

Box Office Success

In terms of box office collections, Dragon has made a solid start by collecting Rs 6.5 crore on its very first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film surpassed the milestone of Rs 100 crore worldwide within just 10 days of its release, further highlighting how well-received it is. At the domestic box office, the film has grossed an estimated Rs 72.50 crore nett until now.

OTT Release

Fans are eagerly waiting for Dragon to be released digitally after its success in theatres. AGS Productions, the film's production house, has sold the OTT rights to Netflix for a substantial price. Netflix announced that Dragon will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, but they haven't set a release date yet.

However, it is reported that the film will get a four-week theatrical window; hence, it is likely to be premiered on Netflix around March 21, 2025. The official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

About Dragon

Dragon follows the journey of D Ragavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a once-disciplined and studious student whose life takes a drastic turn after heartbreak. What starts as teenage rebellion soon pushes him into the dark world of financial fraud. The film blends comedy, drama, and romance, making it an engaging coming-of-age drama with a strong emotional core.

Cast and Reception

The movie boasts a stellar ensemble of actors including Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. That said, performances and a gripping screenplay were among the many reasons for its big success.