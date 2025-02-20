ETV Bharat / entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's Scenes From Daaku Maharaaj Removed By Netflix? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Fans of the upcoming OTT release Daaku Maharaaj were left puzzled when they noticed Urvashi Rautela missing from Netflix's promotional poster. Rumours quickly spread that her scenes had been cut from the movie. However, Netflix has now clarified that no scenes featuring Urvashi Rautela have been removed.

The buzz around Daaku Maharaaj intensified when Netflix announced its streaming release on February 21. The official poster for the film featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but Urvashi Rautela was nowhere to be seen, causing some to speculate that her scenes had been cut from the digital version by the streaming platform.

However, sources close to the production have denied these claims. "The reports around scenes featuring Urvashi are absolutely false. There's no truth to the reports. Nothing has been cut by Netflix. The same theatrical run of Daaku Maharaj will be released on OTT," a well-placed insider confirmed on a newswire.