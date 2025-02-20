Urvashi Rautela's Scenes From Daaku Maharaaj Removed By Netflix? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Fans of the upcoming OTT release Daaku Maharaaj were left puzzled when they noticed Urvashi Rautela missing from Netflix's promotional poster. Rumours quickly spread that her scenes had been cut from the movie. However, Netflix has now clarified that no scenes featuring Urvashi Rautela have been removed.
The buzz around Daaku Maharaaj intensified when Netflix announced its streaming release on February 21. The official poster for the film featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but Urvashi Rautela was nowhere to be seen, causing some to speculate that her scenes had been cut from the digital version by the streaming platform.
However, sources close to the production have denied these claims. "The reports around scenes featuring Urvashi are absolutely false. There's no truth to the reports. Nothing has been cut by Netflix. The same theatrical run of Daaku Maharaj will be released on OTT," a well-placed insider confirmed on a newswire.
To further dispel the rumours, Netflix India later shared an updated post featuring Urvashi twice, reaffirming her presence in the film. The platform captioned the post, "Meet the forces behind the fear. Watch Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, out 21 February in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix."
More About Daaku Maharaaj
Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is a high-octane Telugu action drama produced by Sithara Entertainment, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.
The movie was successful at the box office despite facing backlash for its song, Dabidi Dibidi, featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film earned Rs 90 crore in India and Rs 125.8 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
