Missed Wicked In Theatres? Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Oscar-Winning Film

Hyderabad: The musical fantasy film Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has garnered significant attention since its theatrical release on November 22, 2024. The film, an adaptation of the Broadway musical, delves into the origins of the witches from the Land of Oz, focusing on the intricate relationship between Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch). Upon its release, Wicked achieved remarkable box office success, grossing over $729 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing musical film adaptations to date.

At the 97th Academy Awards, Wicked received ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The film won two Academy Awards: one for Best Costume Design, which went to Paul Tazewell, and the other for Best Production Design, which went to Lee Sandales and Nathan Crowley. Tazewell's win was historic, as he became the first Black actor to receive an Oscar for Costume Design.

For audiences who missed its theatrical run or wish to revisit the enchanting world of Oz, Wicked is set to make its streaming debut. The film will be made available on JioHotstar in India on March 22, 2025. Internationally, Wicked will be released on Peacock starting March 21, 2025.

This film is about the story of the Wizard of Oz from a more nuanced point of view with themes of friendship, identity, and societal perception. Erivo and Grande's performances have garnered significant acclaim for the way they are portrayed. It is worth mentioning that the ensemble also features notable performances by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Indeed, considering its reviews and box office receipts, Wicked seems primed for even wider audience attention in its coming digital release. Fans and newcomers can look forward to experiencing the magic and music of this Oscar-winning adaptation from the comfort of their homes.

Another sequel, Wicked: For Good, which depicts the second act of the musical, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21, 2025, thus making an addition to the fairytale about witches in Oz.