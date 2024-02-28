Was Bigg Boss 16 Winner Munawar Faruqui Assaulted by a Man? Here's the Truth behind Viral Video

Hyderabad: A video of Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui is going viral on social media. The viral video being circulated on social media shows a man assaulting comedian Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Now, police have reacted to it and have hinted at the video being fake.

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Beaten by Man; Police Caution Against Fake Video

This viral video is said to be from Jabalpur. However, the police have denied having any knowledge regarding the incident. The footage shows Faruqui getting thrashed at a Jabalpur eatery for making disparaging remarks about Hindu deities.

Sharing the video of assault, many wrote that he had been beaten up for insulting Hindu Gods. However, police officials have stated that the footage is misleading and that no such incident occurred in Jabalpur. ASP Suryakant Sharma stated that there is no record of an assault on Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur.

In the same matter, SSP Suryakant Sharma said that he has no information regarding this video nor has any such incident happened in Jabalpur. He asserted that someone might have shared the video with the wrong information. The SSP also said that uploading such misleading videos is a criminal act, and no one should share videos without information and verification.

It is noteworthy that in social media, users share fake and sensational content to increase their followers and views, although this is a crime. However, police officials have said that action will be taken against those sharing fake videos. The police also encouraged the public not to distribute unconfirmed information and warned against the propagation of fake videos.

The event highlights the presence of disinformation on social media platforms and the significance of validating information before spreading it online. With the video garnering so much attention, authorities are now striving to resolve the issue and ensure the accuracy of information shared on social media platforms.