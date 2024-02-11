Twinkle Khanna Has a Hilarious Notion on What Husbands Gift Their Partners on Valentine's Day

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 10 hours ago

Twinkle Khanna, nicknamed Mrs Funnybones, has written about Valentine's Day in her typical hilarious and honest style. Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram posts, wrote in her new column about how Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world. She joked about what she thinks husbands give their wives on Valentine's Day after being married for almost a decade.

Twinkle Khanna known for her wit and humour shares what she feels husbands gift their wives on Valentine's day. The former actor and now full time writer took to her Instagram Story to express her views on the festival of love.

Hyderabad: Twinkle Khanna, nicknamed Mrs Funnybones, has written about Valentine's Day in her typical hilarious and honest style. Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram posts, wrote in her new column about how Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world. She joked about what she thinks husbands give their wives on Valentine's Day after being married for almost a decade.

The former Bollywood actor wondered why Valentine's Day was observed in the first place, writing, "It is probable that Valentine's Day began as an experiment. In some medieval version of a board meeting, there must have been a talk about how sales were down in the post-Christmas slump and how they needed to persuade individuals who were already broke from buying gifts for the same people with their next salary. On the other hand, German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt once stated, "An experience appears only when it is said." And unless it is said, it is, in a sense, non-existent," on her Instagram Story.

Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001, also stated, "With all its materialism, Valentine's Day may make the abstract concept of love more palpable. However, if you ask women who have been married for over a decade, the most honest answer to the question 'What did your husband give you on Valentine's Day?' would be, ‘As usual, a headache.’ Love, in fact, may be the ultimate thought experiment. It’s a paradox where accepting each other’s flaws creates an imperfectly perfect connection, with or without wilting red roses and an Archie’s card featuring two cartoon hearts winking at each other."

The actor has taken up writing as her full time career. Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle's first nonfiction book, was published in 2015. Her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, is a compilation of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, earned her the most successful female novelist in India in 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was published in 2023.

Read More

  1. Akshay Kumar's THIS question leaves Twinkle Khanna doing 'a few cartwheels' to get a suitable answer at her book launch - watch
  2. Truly paradise: Twinkle Khanna's New Year video is all about Akshay Kumar and kids
  3. Long live my Hulk: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious birthday post for Twinkle Khanna

TAGGED:

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs FunnybonesTwinkle Khanna on Valentines Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.