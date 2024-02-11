Twinkle Khanna Has a Hilarious Notion on What Husbands Gift Their Partners on Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: Twinkle Khanna, nicknamed Mrs Funnybones, has written about Valentine's Day in her typical hilarious and honest style. Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram posts, wrote in her new column about how Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world. She joked about what she thinks husbands give their wives on Valentine's Day after being married for almost a decade.

The former Bollywood actor wondered why Valentine's Day was observed in the first place, writing, "It is probable that Valentine's Day began as an experiment. In some medieval version of a board meeting, there must have been a talk about how sales were down in the post-Christmas slump and how they needed to persuade individuals who were already broke from buying gifts for the same people with their next salary. On the other hand, German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt once stated, "An experience appears only when it is said." And unless it is said, it is, in a sense, non-existent," on her Instagram Story.

Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001, also stated, "With all its materialism, Valentine's Day may make the abstract concept of love more palpable. However, if you ask women who have been married for over a decade, the most honest answer to the question 'What did your husband give you on Valentine's Day?' would be, ‘As usual, a headache.’ Love, in fact, may be the ultimate thought experiment. It’s a paradox where accepting each other’s flaws creates an imperfectly perfect connection, with or without wilting red roses and an Archie’s card featuring two cartoon hearts winking at each other."

The actor has taken up writing as her full time career. Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle's first nonfiction book, was published in 2015. Her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, is a compilation of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, earned her the most successful female novelist in India in 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was published in 2023.