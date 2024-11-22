Ram Charan's RC16 Goes on Floors, Janhvi Kapoor Sends Good Wishes as Director Buchi Babu Shares Update from Mysore

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, who made waves with his powerful performances in RRR, is all set to add another exciting project to his filmography. His next film, tentatively titled RC 16, has generated a lot of buzz. Helmed by the National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana, RC16 will also feature Janhvi Kapoor in lead role. The shooting officially began today.

Buchi Babu Sana, known for his work in films like Uppena, shared much-awaited update about the film on his social media. He posted a picture of himself standing in front of the iconic Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, holding the script for RC 16. In his post, he expressed his gratitude for the journey ahead, starting with the blessings of the revered Chamundeshwari Matha. His caption read, "It's a BIG DAY... The most awaited moment started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore Blessings needed." His update was met with a wave of excitement, and Janhvi left a sweet comment wishing him well with emojis of love and excitement.

In another exciting development, Jagapathi Babu has joined the cast of RC 16. The film's team welcomed him with a post on social media, where they shared an impressive picture of the actor and wrote, "Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented @iamjaggubhai_ on board for a commanding character that will impress one and all." Jagapathi Babu's addition to the film has further raised expectations for the project.

RC 16 is set against the backdrop of coastal Andhra, and it promises to be a rural sports drama. The film's storyline, packed with emotional depth and action, will feature Ram Charan in a pivotal role. With RC16, Janhvi makes her second appearance in Tollywood after Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will also play an important role, adding further star power to the ensemble cast. RC16's music will be composed by none other than the legendary Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Ram Charan is expected to begin shooting for the film on November 25, making it a very busy time for the actor. Meanwhile, his upcoming film Game Changer, which is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, will release on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranti festival.