Upasana Konidela Defends Ram Charan's Dargah Visit: 'Faith Unites, Never Divides'

Hyderabad: Upasana Konidela, the wife of actor Ram Charan, has come forward to defend her husband after he faced criticism for visiting a dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan had attended the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event at the Ameen Peer Dargah, where he was seen bowing his head in reverence and offering a chaddar made of flowers.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Upasana shared a heartfelt note and a picture of Ram Charan inside the dargah. In the image, Ram is seen in a black traditional outfit, hands placed on his chest and head bowed, surrounded by other attendees, including singer Mohit Chauhan. The photo was a powerful symbol of Ram's respect for all religious practices. However, his visit was met with criticism to which Upasana has now responded with a heartfelt post.

Upasana Shows Support for Ram Charan with Heartfelt Post (Photo: Instagram)

Upasana wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honour all paths to the divine 🙏. Our strength lies in unity. #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind." She continued, praising Ram Charan for his respectful attitude towards all religions, adding, "@AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own."

Ram's visit to the dargah was part of a series of events he attended in Kadapa on November 18, including the Mushaira Ghazal. He had also visited the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi temple. The actor visited the dargah at the invitation of maestro AR Rahman, who had informed the authorities about bringing Ram to this special event. Rahman had asked Charan to be the chief guest at the 80th Mushaira Ghazal, which Ram graciously accepted.

In addition to his recent public appearances, Ram Charan is busy with his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, and set to release in January 2024. The film stars Kiara Advani alongside him and is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.