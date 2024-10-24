ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Charan Spotted At Khairatabad RTO Office For Registration Of New Car Worth Over Rs 7 Cr - Watch

Actor Ram Charan was spotted arriving at the RTO office in Khairatabad to register his luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Ram Charan Spotted At Khairatabad RTO Office For Registration Of New Car (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, has once again made headlines, not just for his stellar film projects but for his latest extravagant purchase. The mega power star was recently spotted at the Khairatabad RTO office, where he arrived to register his new car, a black Rolls-Royce Spectre, priced at a staggering Rs 7.5 crores.

Videos and images of the actor at the RTO have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention from fans and automotive enthusiasts. Reacting to a post shared on X, a user wrote, "Ram Charan never fails to impress! The Rolls-Royce Spectre is amazing and worth every bit." Another wrote, "Ram Charan's new Rolls-Royce Spectre is a true symbol of luxury and success! Talk about a game-changer in style!"

This luxurious purchase comes at an exciting time in Ram Charan's career, as he is gearing up for his next big release, Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Game Changer, which stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan, promises to be a political thriller where the actor plays an IAS officer determined to root out corruption. The movie has already garnered massive anticipation, with glimpses and tracks from the film making waves among audiences.

Beyond Game Changer, Ram Charan is also involved in RC 16, another highly anticipated film. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. With multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, Ram Charan continues to solidify his place as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

TAGGED:

