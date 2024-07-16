Manorathangal Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Bring MT Vasudevan Nair's Timeless Stories to Life

Hyderabad: Manorathangal, a highly anticipated anthology series of nine films penned by celebrated Jnanpith Award-winning author and filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair, is gearing up for its release. Celebrating the occasion of MT Vasudevan Nair's birthday on July 15, the makers unveiled Manorathangal trailer. The anthology boasts an impressive lineup of stars from Indian cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil, each playing pivotal roles across the nine films. The trailer offers a intriguing glimpse into these diverse narratives, skillfully directed by eight directors.

Three years in the making, Manorathangal brings together a formidable ensemble of South cinema veterans and acclaimed directors for this ambitious project. Each film is based on a unique and iconic story crafted by Vasudevan Nair. Finally, after much anticipation, the official trailer has been unveiled, teasing audiences with its intriguing of narratives.

The trailer, almost two minutes long, opens with Kamal Haasan paying homage to M. T.'s enduring legacy. It unfolds to reveal snippets from each segment of the series, showcasing the distinctive styles and settings of the narratives. Mohanlal's segment is striking in monochrome, while Mammootty's promises intensity and drama.

Apart from the stalwarts, the anthology features Madhoo, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Nadiya Moidu, Indrans, the late Nedumudi Venu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The involvement of Kamal Haasan further underscores the project's prestige.

Helmed by a talented ensemble, the segments include Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhatam by Priyadarshan, Kadugannava Oru Yathra by Ranjith, Kazhcha by Shyamaprasad, Vilpana by Aswathy V Nair, Sherlock by Mahesh Narayanan, Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam by Jayarajan Nair, Abhyam Theedi Vendum by Santosh Sivan, and Kadalkkattu by Rathish Ambat. Priyadarshan also serves as the showrunner.

Mark your calendars as Manorathangal is all set to premiere on ZEE5 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on August 15, promising a cinematic treat for audiences across languages.