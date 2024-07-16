ETV Bharat / entertainment

Manorathangal Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Bring MT Vasudevan Nair's Timeless Stories to Life

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

The trailer of upcoming anthology Manorathangal offers glimpses of diverse narratives. The anthology features nine films starring Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and others. Helmed by eight filmmakers, each film is adaption of Jnanpith awardee MT Vasudevan Nair's iconic stories.

The trailer of upcoming anthology Manorathangal offers glimpses of diverse narratives. The anthology features nine films starring Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and others. Helmed by eight filmmakers, each film is adaption of Jnanpith awardee MT Vasudevan Nair's iconic stories.
Manorathangal Trailer (Manorathangal poster)

Hyderabad: Manorathangal, a highly anticipated anthology series of nine films penned by celebrated Jnanpith Award-winning author and filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair, is gearing up for its release. Celebrating the occasion of MT Vasudevan Nair's birthday on July 15, the makers unveiled Manorathangal trailer. The anthology boasts an impressive lineup of stars from Indian cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil, each playing pivotal roles across the nine films. The trailer offers a intriguing glimpse into these diverse narratives, skillfully directed by eight directors.

Three years in the making, Manorathangal brings together a formidable ensemble of South cinema veterans and acclaimed directors for this ambitious project. Each film is based on a unique and iconic story crafted by Vasudevan Nair. Finally, after much anticipation, the official trailer has been unveiled, teasing audiences with its intriguing of narratives.

The trailer, almost two minutes long, opens with Kamal Haasan paying homage to M. T.'s enduring legacy. It unfolds to reveal snippets from each segment of the series, showcasing the distinctive styles and settings of the narratives. Mohanlal's segment is striking in monochrome, while Mammootty's promises intensity and drama.

Apart from the stalwarts, the anthology features Madhoo, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Nadiya Moidu, Indrans, the late Nedumudi Venu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The involvement of Kamal Haasan further underscores the project's prestige.

Helmed by a talented ensemble, the segments include Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhatam by Priyadarshan, Kadugannava Oru Yathra by Ranjith, Kazhcha by Shyamaprasad, Vilpana by Aswathy V Nair, Sherlock by Mahesh Narayanan, Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam by Jayarajan Nair, Abhyam Theedi Vendum by Santosh Sivan, and Kadalkkattu by Rathish Ambat. Priyadarshan also serves as the showrunner.

Mark your calendars as Manorathangal is all set to premiere on ZEE5 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on August 15, promising a cinematic treat for audiences across languages.

Read More

  1. Kamal Haasan vs Akshay Kumar: Indian 2 Early Advance Bookings Peak, While Sarfira Faces Sluggish Start as Box Office Clash Intensifies
  2. Mammootty's Next Marks Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam Directorial Debut; Project Kickstarts with Puja Ceremony
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal as the 'OG Zinda Banda', Latter Reacts 'Nobody Can Do It like You'

Hyderabad: Manorathangal, a highly anticipated anthology series of nine films penned by celebrated Jnanpith Award-winning author and filmmaker M. T. Vasudevan Nair, is gearing up for its release. Celebrating the occasion of MT Vasudevan Nair's birthday on July 15, the makers unveiled Manorathangal trailer. The anthology boasts an impressive lineup of stars from Indian cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil, each playing pivotal roles across the nine films. The trailer offers a intriguing glimpse into these diverse narratives, skillfully directed by eight directors.

Three years in the making, Manorathangal brings together a formidable ensemble of South cinema veterans and acclaimed directors for this ambitious project. Each film is based on a unique and iconic story crafted by Vasudevan Nair. Finally, after much anticipation, the official trailer has been unveiled, teasing audiences with its intriguing of narratives.

The trailer, almost two minutes long, opens with Kamal Haasan paying homage to M. T.'s enduring legacy. It unfolds to reveal snippets from each segment of the series, showcasing the distinctive styles and settings of the narratives. Mohanlal's segment is striking in monochrome, while Mammootty's promises intensity and drama.

Apart from the stalwarts, the anthology features Madhoo, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Nadiya Moidu, Indrans, the late Nedumudi Venu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The involvement of Kamal Haasan further underscores the project's prestige.

Helmed by a talented ensemble, the segments include Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhatam by Priyadarshan, Kadugannava Oru Yathra by Ranjith, Kazhcha by Shyamaprasad, Vilpana by Aswathy V Nair, Sherlock by Mahesh Narayanan, Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam by Jayarajan Nair, Abhyam Theedi Vendum by Santosh Sivan, and Kadalkkattu by Rathish Ambat. Priyadarshan also serves as the showrunner.

Mark your calendars as Manorathangal is all set to premiere on ZEE5 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on August 15, promising a cinematic treat for audiences across languages.

Read More

  1. Kamal Haasan vs Akshay Kumar: Indian 2 Early Advance Bookings Peak, While Sarfira Faces Sluggish Start as Box Office Clash Intensifies
  2. Mammootty's Next Marks Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam Directorial Debut; Project Kickstarts with Puja Ceremony
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal as the 'OG Zinda Banda', Latter Reacts 'Nobody Can Do It like You'

TAGGED:

MANORATHANGAL ANTHOLOGY ON ZEE 5MANORATHANGAL OTT RELEASE DATEMANORATHANGAL TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.