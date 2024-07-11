Kamal Haasan vs Akshay Kumar: Indian 2 Early Advance Bookings Peak, While Sarfira Faces Sluggish Start as Box Office Clash Intensifies

Hyderabad: The countdown is on for Kamal Haasan's next movie, Indian 2, which opens in theatres on July 12, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira. The eagerly awaited Indian sequel, helmed by S. Shankar, will make its Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi premieres in just one day. With Indian 2 and Sarfira up for grand release, the advance sales for day 1 is out.

Titled Indian 2 in Tamil, Hindustani 2 in Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, the movie is slated as one of the year's major releases and is expected to provide an amazing cinematic experience. Indian Box Office Tracker Sacnilk reports that Indian 2, which has an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, could do well at the box office. The tracker indicates that there have been a spike in advance bookings for the film for its opening day.

Indian 2 has accumulated a cumulative gross of Rs 6.47 crore across all languages in India. It is expected that the movie will have a successful opening day in theatres.

Talking about Sarfira, the film's advance booking has generated over Rs 29.55 lakh, having sold nearly 11878 seats for its over 3142 screenings. Given Akshay's popularity, the movie is anticipated to gain momentum. Sarfira is a Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. The film narrates the story of Captain Gopinath, who established the country's first low-cost airline and revolutionised Indian aviation.

Sarfira's promotions have been quite subdued, with only a few events held across the nation. Audience enthusiasm for the film is not particularly encouraging, despite reports that the Sudha Kongara directorial has turned out to be really good. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, Radhika Madan, while Suriya makes a cameo appearance.

Talking about Indian 2, Kamal Haasan plays Veerasekaran Senapathy, and Siddharth plays Chitra Varadharajan. Along with Demi-Leigh Tebow's special appearance in the Calendar Song, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, and Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aarthi, Brahmanandam, and Samuthirakani.