Thought There Could Be Nobody Better Than Suriya: Sudha Kongara Spills Not Getting along with Akshay during Sarfira Shoot

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudha Kongara is all set for the release of the highly anticipated film Sarfira, which is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru film starring Suriya. In a recent interview, Sudha talked about the difficulties she had the first week of filming the movie with Akshay in the remake. She revealed how uncomfortable Kumar was and how she wanted Akshay to mirror Suriya's performance instead of interpreting it his own way.

Comparing her experience on both the sets and the two actors Akshay and Suriya that she worked with, Sudha said: "Suriya is Suriya. Since we've been friends for more than 25 years, telling him what I want is much simpler. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s 'sir' first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. The first six days, he wasn’t happy."

Sudha said that Akshay was like- "'What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?' So then he and the producer spoke to me, and I said, 'You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it is not going right.'" The filmmaker accepted that she was suffocating Kumar by asking him to mimic Surya.

However, she soon realised that the OMG 2 actor has his own way of approaching a scene and that is how they broke the ice. Kongara agreed that she had to let go off certain things as she had 'created the perfect Maara in her head, and thought there could be nobody better than Suriya, and that’s how it had to be played.' She further explains that one week into filming Sarfira, Akshay and they were able to strike a balance and soon made peace.