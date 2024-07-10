ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mammootty's Next Marks Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam Directorial Debut; Project Kickstarts with Puja Ceremony

Mammootty joins hands with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for an upcoming Malayalam language film. The project commenced with a traditional puja ceremony held in Kochi today, July 10. Although Menon has acted in a few Malayalam films, this yet-to-be-titled movie will be his first directorial venture in the language.

Mammootty's next with Gautham Vasudev Menon kickstarts with puja ceremony (Mammootty X handle)

Hyderabad: In a thrilling development, Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty and acclaimed director Gautham Vasudev Menon have joined hands for their maiden collaboration. The project kicked off with a ceremonial puja, signifying a major milestone for Gautham Vasudev Menon, known for his masterful storytelling in films such as Vaaranam Aayiram, Kaakha Kaakha, Ye Maaya Chesave and more.

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo, took to social media to share pictures from the launch event that took place earlier today, July 10, in Kochi. Sharing glimpses from the event, Mammootty also confirmed that his production banner, Mammootty Kampany, will be bankrolling this untitled project.

The collaboration between Gautham and Mammootty had been long speculated, with rumours suggesting Nayanthara might play the female lead in the film. However, details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Gautham, known for his work in Tamil cinema, has also made his mark in Malayalam films with his acting chops. Menon made his presence felt in films like Trance, Lovefully Yours Veda, Anuragam, and Sesham Mike-il Fathima.

Coming Darbuka Shiva's compositions will set the film's mood, with Tapas Nayak, renowned for his work in Bheeshma Parvam, handling the sound design. Aesthetic Kunjamma will oversee the film's design.

As the project gears up for production, all eyes are on Mammootty, whose upcoming film Bazooka has already heightened anticipation, reportedly falling under the genre of a game thriller.

