Legendary Urdu Poet Gulzar, Sanskrit Scholar Rambhadracharya to Be Conferred with Jnanpith Award

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Legendary Urdu poet Gulzar, Sanskrit Scholar Rambhadracharya Selected for Jnanpith Award

Urdu poet-lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been selected for the Jnanpith Award for 2023. The announcement was made on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Jnanpith selection committee on Saturday announced that legendary Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award.

Gulzar, known for his contributions to Hindi cinema, is recognised as a prominent Urdu poet of current times. His accolades include the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and multiple National Film Awards.

Starting his career as a lyricist with music director SD Burman in the 1963 film Bandini, Gulzar collaborated with various music directors such as RD Burman, Salil Chowdhury, Vishal Bhardwaj, and AR Rahman. Apart from his poetic prowess, Gulzar is also known for his work in dialogues and film direction, directing notable films like Aandhi, Mausam, and the TV series Mirza Ghalib.

On the other hand, Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, Madhya Paradesh, is a prominent figure in the realms of Hindu spirituality, education, and literary works. Despite being blind from infancy with no formal education until the age of seventeen, Rambhadracharya is proficient in 22 languages, showcasing his talent as a spontaneous poet and author in Sanskrit, Hindi, Awadhi, Maithili, and several other languages, without the aid of Braille or any external assistance.

The Jnanpith selection committee, in a statement mentioned that the recipients of the 2023 award are eminent writers from two distinct languages -Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and the renowned Urdu litterateur, Shri Gulzar. The 2022 Jnanpith Award was bestowed upon the Goan writer Damodar Mauzo.

READ MORE

  1. English is not my only language: Jnanpith Awardee Amitav Ghosh
  2. Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies of COVID-19
  3. Legendary poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away at 94
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Gulzar Selected for Jnanpith AwardRambhadracharya Jnanpith AwardUrdu poet GulzarJnanpith Award

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.