Jaat Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Film Collects Over Rs 4 Crore In Domestic Pre-Sales Before Release

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with his upcoming action-thriller Jaat, which is hitting the theatres tomorrow, April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features Deol in the lead role, alongside Randeep Hooda, who portrays the primary antagonist, and Regina Cassandra as the female lead.

Jaat Advance Booking

According to early data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has made a solid start at the booking counters. As of now, Jaat has collected approximately Rs 4.49 crore in advance bookings across India, including blocked seats. The film has so far sold 61,210 tickets across more than 12,828 shows in the Hindi 2D format alone.

About Jaat - Cast and Plot

Produced by Vishwa Prasad, Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles alongside the lead actors. The film marks Sunny Deol's return to the silver screen after nearly 1.5 years, following the massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023.

Set in a remote coastal village, Jaat follows the gripping journey of a mysterious traveller who arrives in a town plagued by corruption and terror under the control of the ruthless Varadaraja Ranatunga, portrayed by Hooda. The narrative unfolds as the traveller takes it upon himself to fight injustice and restore peace to the region.

Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Jaat has a runtime of 2 hours and 33 minutes. The film is set for a multilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Following the unprecedented success of Gadar 2, which grossed over Rs 625 crore domestically and Rs 691 crore worldwide, fans are eagerly looking forward to Sunny Deol's return to the silver screen.