Jaat: Randeep Hooda Unveils His Fierce Role as Ranatunga; Set to Face Off Against Sunny Deol

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda dropped an electrifying teaser introducing his menacing character, Ranatunga, from the upcoming action-packed film Jaat, also starring Sunny Deol. Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 10. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Hooda took to Instagram on Monday to unveil the first look of his fierce character. Along with look teaser, he wrote: "The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @dongopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & peoplemediafactory."

The teaser video begins with Randeep sitting in a police station, calmly stating, "Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara hai," (My name means a lot to me). In the next frame, Randeep is shown sitting outdoors as it rains with a rugged jute bag draped over him. The video concludes with Hooda announcing his character's name: "My name is Ranatunga," setting the stage for a fierce battle.

The film promises to deliver high-octane action sequences choreographed by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat. Along with Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol, the cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, complements the film's action-packed visuals, while Rishi Punjabi's cinematography and Navin Nooli's editing enhance the gripping narrative.

Read More