Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol Set to Show His 'Dhai Kilo Ke Haath Ki Taaqat' Yet Again as He Takes on Menacing Randeep Hooda

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set for his upcoming action-packed film Jaat, which is being produced by the makers of Pushpa from the South. Ahead of its release next month, the trailer of the film was launched on Monday, March 24. Packed with style, swagger, and intense action, the newly released trailer of Jatt looks like a full-on mass entertainer and is sure to be a treat for Deol’s fans.

In December 2024, the first teaser of Jaat was attached to Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. Now, several months later, the makers have revealed the full trailer of the film. The trailer launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai, followed by a celebratory gathering with fans at Jailur's iconic Rajmandir Cinemas in the evening.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni, who is known for hits like Don Seenu, Bodyguard, Balupu, and Veera Simha Reddy. This film marks Gopichand's Bollywood debut. Apart Deol, the film features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10, 2025. The film's cinematography is handled by Rishi Punjabi, with editing by Naveen Nooli and art direction by Avinash Kolla. Billed as "high-octane drama" with "larger-than-life action sequences," Jaat is

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently made a remarkable return with Gadar 2, which became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Looking ahead, Deol will also be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. The film is produced jointly by Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s production houses. Alongside Deol, Preity Zinta will also play a significant role. Additionally, Deol has also commenced shoot for much awaited Border 2, which is expected to release in 2026.