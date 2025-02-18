ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2: Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol Gear Up for Battle in BTS Picture From Film's Set

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan share a BTS moment from Border 2 sets. The film is slated to release next year.

Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol from the sets of Border 2
Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol from the sets of Border 2 (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Border 2 dropped a Behind-the-scenes picture from the film's set. The picture serves as a fresh reminder of the progress of the film. Currently, the cast and crew of the war film are in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh to shoot some action-packed scenes, as evident from the picture shared online.

Taking to the X handle of T-series, the makers dropped a BTS picture featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh. While the crew could be seen standing in front of a tanker, Sunny and Varun climbed on top of it to pose.

Sharing the picture, the makers wrote: "Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi; director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice."

A similar picture was shared by Dhawan on his official Instagram handle. However, in the picture, only Varun and Sunny could be seen, sitting atop the tank. Varun described the picture as: "Sunny days ☀️Hameraa saab ji #border2 #indianarmy jan 2026"

The movie is a sequel to the 1997 film Border which featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. The film based on the events of the Battle of Longewal was a major blockbuster back in the 90s.

However, Border 2 is set during the 1999 Kargil War. In addition to Sunny and Varun, the film will also feature Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

Read More

  1. Baby John X Review: Varun Dhawan's 'Massiest Avatar'; Salman Khan's 'GOAT' Cameo Screams 'Blockbuster'
  2. Atlee on Baby John Releasing amid Pushpa 2 Craze: 'We Know How to Handle This; Not Grabbing Each Other's Theatre'
  3. Varun Dhawan Weighs In on Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede case: 'Actor Cannot Take Everything upon Himself'

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Border 2 dropped a Behind-the-scenes picture from the film's set. The picture serves as a fresh reminder of the progress of the film. Currently, the cast and crew of the war film are in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh to shoot some action-packed scenes, as evident from the picture shared online.

Taking to the X handle of T-series, the makers dropped a BTS picture featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh. While the crew could be seen standing in front of a tanker, Sunny and Varun climbed on top of it to pose.

Sharing the picture, the makers wrote: "Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi; director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice."

A similar picture was shared by Dhawan on his official Instagram handle. However, in the picture, only Varun and Sunny could be seen, sitting atop the tank. Varun described the picture as: "Sunny days ☀️Hameraa saab ji #border2 #indianarmy jan 2026"

The movie is a sequel to the 1997 film Border which featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. The film based on the events of the Battle of Longewal was a major blockbuster back in the 90s.

However, Border 2 is set during the 1999 Kargil War. In addition to Sunny and Varun, the film will also feature Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

Read More

  1. Baby John X Review: Varun Dhawan's 'Massiest Avatar'; Salman Khan's 'GOAT' Cameo Screams 'Blockbuster'
  2. Atlee on Baby John Releasing amid Pushpa 2 Craze: 'We Know How to Handle This; Not Grabbing Each Other's Theatre'
  3. Varun Dhawan Weighs In on Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede case: 'Actor Cannot Take Everything upon Himself'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR VARUN DHAWANSUNNY DEOLVARUN SUNNY FILM BORDER 2ENTERTAINMENT NEWSBORDER 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.