Border 2: Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol Gear Up for Battle in BTS Picture From Film's Set

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Border 2 dropped a Behind-the-scenes picture from the film's set. The picture serves as a fresh reminder of the progress of the film. Currently, the cast and crew of the war film are in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh to shoot some action-packed scenes, as evident from the picture shared online.

Taking to the X handle of T-series, the makers dropped a BTS picture featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh. While the crew could be seen standing in front of a tanker, Sunny and Varun climbed on top of it to pose.

Sharing the picture, the makers wrote: "Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi; director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice."

A similar picture was shared by Dhawan on his official Instagram handle. However, in the picture, only Varun and Sunny could be seen, sitting atop the tank. Varun described the picture as: "Sunny days ☀️Hameraa saab ji #border2 #indianarmy jan 2026"

The movie is a sequel to the 1997 film Border which featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. The film based on the events of the Battle of Longewal was a major blockbuster back in the 90s.

However, Border 2 is set during the 1999 Kargil War. In addition to Sunny and Varun, the film will also feature Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films.