Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Threatens Pakistani Critic Over Nadaaniyan Review And Nose Job Remark: 'You Ugly Piece Of...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut in Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor recently premiered on an OTT platform. However, the film failed to impress many viewers, with audiences criticising the newcomers' performances. Some fans even speculated that their voices were dubbed. Additionally, the film faced backlash for the unnecessary hate for Noida.

Among the many critics of the film was Pakistani movie reviewer Tamur Iqbal, who took to Instagram to share his thoughts. While critiquing Nadaaniyan, he made a remark about Ibrahim's alleged nose job, mocking the actor's appearance. However, what happened next took many by surprise.

Ibrahim reportedly responded to the critic via direct message, expressing his anger in a strongly worded reply. A screenshot of the DM, shared by Tamur Iqbal on his Instagram, showed Ibrahim writing, "Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brothers name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum."

Tamur Iqbal, instead of reacting negatively, appeared to take the message in stride. In his response, he acknowledged that his comment about Ibrahim's nose was in poor taste. He replied, "Hahahahahaha that's my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad. Don't let him down."

Despite the mixed reception to his debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already secured his second film. He will star in Sarzameen, a Dharma Productions film that features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film also marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani.

Nadaaniyan, which revolves around a privileged young girl who convinces a career-focused new student to pretend to be her boyfriend after a misunderstanding isolates her from friends, also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry, and Suniel Shetty. Social media personalities like Orry, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and Agastya Shah make cameo appearances in the film.