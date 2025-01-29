'Make Way For A New Wave Of Talent': Karan Johar Announces Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has officially announced that Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to make his debut in the film industry. Johar shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about introducing Ibrahim to the world of cinema.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan shared candid shots of Ibrahim along with a lengthy note reminiscing about his long-standing relationship with Ibrahim's family. He fondly recalled his first encounter with Amrita Singh, whom he met when he was just 12 years old. "I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had," Johar wrote.

He shared a memory of a Chinese dinner with Amrita and her hairstylist after their first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie. "BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too," Johar added.

Reflecting on his first meeting with Saif Ali Khan at Anand Mahendru's office, Johar described Saif as "young, suave, charming, and effortless." He drew a parallel between that moment and his initial meeting with Ibrahim, writing, "VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim."

Karan Johar further expressed pride in his long-standing relationship with the family, having worked with Saif and Amrita on various projects, including Duniya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Kurbaan, as well as collaborating with their daughter Sara Ali Khan on Simmba.

He wrote, "And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have. Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!"

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan served as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which marks Johar's directorial return after a seven-year hiatus. Speaking of his personal life, Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari for a while. They are often seen together at parties and events.